Mavis Camera, the popular camera app for iPhone, now supports Ninja Phone, allowing content creators to connect professional cameras and lenses via HDMI to many more iPhones and iPads.

A free download available from the App Store, Mavis Camera, considered to be one of the best iPhone camera apps available, is now compatible with every Ninja Phone out there.

Mavis recently launched the groundbreaking v7 update of its Camera app, providing content creators with much more functionality over the standard stock iPhone camera. The app provides intuitive, ergonomic control of recording formats, frame rates, color balance and focus, with a wide range of expert monitoring tools, including focus peaking, false color, zebras, waveform and vectorscope. Full auto mode ensures accurate capture for rapid set-ups.

Marrying the built-in connectivity of iPhone with a professional camera pays huge dividends in terms of image quality and productivity. It’s the perfect camera-to-cloud package – recording hi-resolution video on the camera while the phone records and sends the proxy file. Alternatively, the combo can be used to stream from any DSLR directly to all popular social media platforms or, for professional live productions, to custom RTMP or SRT.

Now the fully-featured camera app for iPhone supports Atomos Ninja Phone, allowing content creators to connect professional cameras and lenses via HDMI to many more iPhones and iPads. Ninja Phone with the Mavis Camera app transforms any iOS 18-capable iPhone or iPad into a 4K recorder, monitor and streamer for your DLSR/mirrorless camera.

This new integration also brings the much-requested external record trigger feature. This allows the recorder in the app to be triggered by the external camera to create a H.265 or H.264 file that can be used for social media or uploading to the cloud.

“With this latest update, Ninja Phone now works seamlessly with the Mavis Camera app, giving creators complete flexibility,” said Peter Barber, Atomos CEO. “You can record directly on your iPhone and use it as a high-quality monitor for your professional camera.”

“By extending compatibility to all iOS 18 devices, the Ninja Phone is no longer limited to the latest Pro models. Now older iPhones and iPads can be put to work as part of a professional workflow. Giving older gear a longer life is a win for sustainability too, which has always been part of Atomos’ philosophy,” Barber added.

Ninja Phone is a 10-bit video encoder from Atomos that provides an HDMI bridge between an iPhone or iPad and professional DSLR and mirrorless cameras. Combined with the Mavis app, it allows creators to choose the format that suits them best: ProRes, H.265 or H.264, depending on the capability of their device and whether they are recording or streaming.

“I am also thrilled that what is arguably one of the best iPhone camera apps is now compatible with every Ninja Phone out there, and that existing users can start using it today for free by simply downloading Mavis Camera from the App Store,” Barber concluded.

Mavis Camera also offers in-app purchases like Adobe Frame.io connectivity, advanced audio mixing including pan and gain, and multitrack ISO audio recording.

The Mavis Camera app is a free download available from the App Store. Ninja Phone is priced at USD $199 / EUR €199, excluding local sales taxes, and is available from Atomos resellers and the Atomos web store.