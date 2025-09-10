Mavis is showcasing a series of powerful integrations at IBC2025, in Amsterdam, that put the company at the heart of mobile production.

Mavis is launching a new app, Mavis Monitor, available for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV that turns everyday Apple devices into broadcast-quality monitors.

At this year’s IBC, Mavis is showcasing a series of powerful integrations that all mark a significant step forward for mobile video production. In recent weeks, the company has unveiled support for Atomos Ninja Phone, certified NDI workflows, and Framelight X, Grass Valley’s cloud-based MAM systems. These three developments place mobile at the very centre of professional broadcast, content creation, and cloud-connected production.

But there is more than the integrations mentioned above, and at IBC2025 the company will showcase Mavis Monitor a completely new app. Available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, Mavis Monitor turns everyday Apple devices into broadcast-quality monitors with support for NDI and Atomos Ninja Phone input, SDR and HDR pipelines, advanced scopes and overlays.

“Mavis is no longer just an iPhone camera app – it’s a growing ecosystem,” said Patrick Holroyd, CEO of Mavis. “With Atomos, NDI, Grass Valley integrations now live, along with our previous integrations such as Adobe Frame.io, and now with the launch of Mavis Monitor, we’re building a truly connected toolset for creators and broadcasters. And this is just the start of something much bigger.”

From capture to monitoring to cloud, Mavis continues to expand its footprint in broadcast and professional video. At IBC, the company is positioning itself not simply as a mobile app developer, but as a key innovator in the future of production workflows. Here are the innovations you’ll find at IBC2025 that are related to Mavis:

The integration with Atomos Ninja Phone connects Mavis Camera to professional DSLR and mirrorless cameras over HDMI, enabling creators to combine professional cameras with the built-in connectivity of iPhone. It’s the perfect camera-to-cloud package – recording hi-resolution video on the camera while the phone records and sends the proxy file.

The combo can also be used to stream directly to all popular social media platforms or, for professional live productions, to custom RTMP or SRT. The addition of external record trigger functionality means the phone can now be fully synchronised with the camera, a much-requested feature for professionals working in fast paced environments. This allows the recorder in the app to be triggered by the external camera to create a H.265 or H.264 file that can be used for social media or uploading to the cloud.

Certified NDI support is another recent integration for Mavis Camera. Users can now easily send or receive NDI streams, leveraging the latest NDI 6 enhancements, including support for both high- quality full NDI and bandwidth-efficient NDI HX3, when receiving streams. Send options include broadcast-ready codecs such as H.264, HEVC, and HEVC 10-bit, ensuring excellent image quality with optimised network efficiency and extremely low latency. Mavis Camera doubles as an on-the- go NDI converter, bridging NDI with camera to cloud services such as Adobe Frame.io, Mavis C2C and streaming workflows such as YouTube, Twitch, RTMP and SRT.

“Seeing NDI implemented in Mavis is a clear sign of where the industry is heading,” said Roberto Musso, NDI Technical Director (aka Dr. NDI). “High-end video production is no longer tied to dedicated hardware, it’s now accessible on the devices we carry every day. This is not just about convenience; it’s about unlocking new creative workflows, anywhere.”

Mavis also announced a partnership with Grass Valley through the GV Media Alliance, adding direct integration with Framelight X. This allows Mavis Camera to progressively upload content into enterprise-grade broadcast infrastructure the moment capture begins. For newsrooms, production teams and live event broadcasters, this cuts time to air dramatically while maintaining compatibility with established GV workflows. When combined with either the internal phone camera, Ninja Phone or NDI, this turns the iPhone into a content enabler for all levels of broadcast and empowers creators to capture content from anywhere, with professional quality and cloud-native efficiency.

Visitors to IBC can experience Mavis Camera and Mavis Monitor integration with NDI on the NDI stand (11.C39), Framelight X integration is being demonstrated on the Grass Valley stand (9.A01) and Atomos Ninja Phone integration is being showcased on the Atomos stand (9.C05).