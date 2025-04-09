Mavis announced at NAB 2025 v7 of its popular Camera app, a major update that brings improved ergonomics, camera to cloud with direct connection to Adobe Frame.io and more.

First launched for the iPhone 5s, the original Mavis Camera app provided monitoring tools for video professionals. Now there is an updated version, with advanced audio management and improved monitoring tools.

Certified by Adobe, Mavis Camera connects directly to Frame.io for the fastest possible video production workflows, and that’s an essential asset for professionals shooting video with an iPhone. Content starts uploading while the camera is still shooting. With a stable internet connection, the process is so quick that you can publish fully packaged and branded content on air or to social media, within minutes of an event.

The new app explores the power of the modern iPhone, which is an entirely different and massively more powerful device, with higher-resolution cameras, a brilliant OLED screen for accurate monitoring, and state of the art connectivity. The new Mavis Camera app brings all of this to the surface with a, the company says, “beautifully designed iOS interface that feels natural to busy professionals and is available natively on the iPad for the first time.”

New user interface

Mavis Camera gives professional content makers far more control over the iPhone’s camera than the default consumer interface. It provides control over recording formats, frame rates, color balance and focus, with visual tools to always ensure the correct settings. These include a wide range of expert monitoring tools, including focus peaking, false color, zebras, waveform and vectorscope. A full auto mode ensures accurate capture for rapid set-ups. Mavis was the first company to bring professional monitoring tools to the iPhone.

“Mavis Camera is a dramatically re-engineered new app designed to empower video makers into the next decade”, commented Patrick Holroyd, Mavis CEO. “We have focused on bringing the incredible power and connectivity of the iPhone to a new generation of cloud-based workflows, alongside our traditional filmmaking tools. We have always believed that the best camera is the one you have in your pocket. Now every iPhone user can film and share content like never before.”

The app’s user interface has been completely remodeled to reflect improvements in iPhone technology. Controls can be quickly assigned to the iPhone’s function button, and unique thumb rails, curved tracks that follow the natural motion of the user’s thumb for precise, comfortable operation, control exposure, focus, and white balance. Thumb rails can be configured for right or left-handed use and are consistent with Apple’s preference for apps to be capable of being operated with a single hand. Mavis Camera works equally well in landscape and portrait modes, with the UI reconfiguring immediately when switching orientation.

Mavis C2C, another option for the Camera app

The app comes with comprehensive audio mixing and management. You can connect up to eight audio channels to your phone via a USB audio interface, or a microphone with a USB output. Accurate metering makes it easy to set the ideal level and both mixed audio and source stems can be recorded at the same time.

Mavis Camera is part of the Mavis cloud platform and can also connect quickly and easily to pre-configured streaming destinations like Twitch, YouTube, and Instagram.

The basic Camera app runs on iPhone and iPad devices that support iOS 18 and is a free download. The Pro Pack, which includes direct connection to Frame.io, timecode support and the advanced audio mixer, is a one-off purchase of $14.99. Mavis Camera and the Pro Pack are both available now.

At NAB 2025 Mavis also introduced Mavis C2C, another option for the Camera app that enables progressive uploading to Grass Valley Framelight X, Sony Ci Media, Amazon S3 and MediaSilo. Mavis C2C will be available for $14.99 per week, or $29.99 per month.