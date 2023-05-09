Ever wanted to shoot RAW Photos and have them in the cloud? Have you ever wanted to ditch the tether altogether? Frame.io is making this possible. The new expansion with Fujifilm X-H2 and X-H2S cameras allows RAW images to automatically upload to Frame.io, no tether required. Video can also be uploaded directly with the X-H2S as well.

Kenny McMillan chats with Adobe’s Michael Cioni at NAB Show 2023 about the possibilities of this workflow with photojournalists, the future of cloud-based workflows, and more.

Check out all of the Frame.io NAB Show announcements at Frame.io Insider.