Adobe’s only announcement at NAB this year was the tease for multiple AI-enhanced tools coming to Premiere Pro, namely features integrating OpenAI Sora, Runway Gen 2, and Pikalabs, as well as Firefly video. Unfortunately, we’re lacking specifics on aspects of the release date and details on effects for other Adobe Video & Motion apps. But we can gather some hints.

In addition, at MAX London, Adobe debuted their Firefly Image 3 Foundation Model, which should deliver more photorealistic output with greater detail and accuracy in a new Photoshop Beta with new gen AI features like Generate Image and Generative Fill with Reference Image.

For long-time After Effects users, this seems more of the same, since there are many hungry AI-starved apps to feed! Still, it’s a bit of a let down to realize that advanced development for Premiere Pro seems to have priority over After Effects. In any case, Firefly video is expected by the end of the year, safe for commercial use with embedded content credentials.

Perhaps the emphasis on Premiere might help slow users switching to the less expensive DaVinci Resolve, unless they too integrate 3rd-party AI tools. A new hope might be the mention of a “massive investment in 3D” for After Effects, which came without further hints. No matter, we do have a list of new 3D features in beta for After Effects currently.

Video channels discussing AI in Premiere Pro all have something unique to say, despite all commenting on the same short preview.

Theoretically Media had some probing questions on Adobe’s tease as he ably introduced the new Premiere AI features in Adobe Just Changed The Game! Sora, Gen-2 & Pika in Premiere?!

He followed up with I Talked To Adobe About Sora, Gen-2, Pika, and the Future of After Effects, which as other news too. According to Adobe’s Kyle Gesuelli, the level of granularity and control in Adobe video products (and matching 3rd-party integrations) is not yet determined, though control should in any case steadily improve with development. Advanced development for Premiere Pro seems to have a definite priority over After Effects.

Also introducing Google Vids, The AI Advantage makes points stressing Adobe’s integration with other services in Adobe Surprises Everyone By Partnering With OpenAI. He also stressed that stability might also be a wise investment for the Premiere team!

In Adobe’s NEW AI Video Features are AMAZING! (Let’s Recreate Them), Curious Refuge has a few chapters on the NAB announcement. The new Microsoft tool looks like it might work better than the Adobe result for extending and animating a clip, and Curious Refuge says you can just use Runway instead in some cases for better quality.

Frame.io featured The New Premiere Pro AI Tools I’ll Definitely Be Using by Chris Salters, a general text on old and beta AI features. Elsewhere Chris posted Curious Refuge AI Filmmaking Course: Reviewed.

Digital Cinema Society has an interview with Adobe on basics, but adds a few new details, like the general release of Firefly video by the end of the year. See ADOBE – Integration of AI – Jason Druss – NAB 2024.

Also good is Kenny McMillan of ProVideo Coalition with Adobe’s Jason Druss on new features in Adobe Premiere, After Effects, Frame.io, and more. See From the NAB Show Floor | Adobe. NAB news was almost nonexistent for AE. But, starting in the video at 10:45, it seems there will be there a general audience AE release in early May. It was also said that Adobe would be making a “massive investment in 3D” (we’ve already seen much in beta), but nothing about AI integration.

There’s also videos on the new Firefly 3 beta, mostly from AI and tech tube channels. It’s logical to assume that we might see some of this in the official release of Firefly for Video by the end of the year. It’s handy stuff, but for video applications, guessing features now is like reading tea leaves.

Theoretically Media discussed a Massive Adobe Firefly & Photoshop AI Update!

photoshopCAFE looked at Massive Photoshop AI UPDATES, all new features.

TheUnlockr took a break from mobile-oriented reviews for How to Use Adobe Firefly 3 (& Why It’s the Only AI Image Generator You Should Use).

MattVidPro AI sees Firefly 3 as an in-painting option but not a top choice among generative AI tools; see Digging Up Recent Overlookead AI News! His views need better support, and detailed comparisons are no doubt coming. Matte Wolfe does these comparison roundups occasionally (6 month old results below), so look out for his update. Another consideration is that Adobe has well-known tools and integration, and Firefly 3 output is 100% commercial safe!