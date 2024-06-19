The current version of Adobe After Effects is June 2024 release (version 24.5); Premiere Pro 24.5 was also released. Beta features are listed in Adobe Help. You might also check out the latest fixes, performance improvements, and more.

There’s a lot in the 24.5 update, which includes the official release of the new cinematic 3D compositing toolset.

Still in beta:

Many of these new features have been discussed in tutorials mentioned in previous roundups. Last week, in Beta Beat | A Sneak Peek at What’s Next in Premiere Pro and After Effects – May News, Adobe’s Karl Soule and Victoria Nece shared a look at the features, fixes, and workflows just now released in Premiere Pro and After Effects.

flomotion has newer coverage in NEW FEATURES After Effects 24.5, but it will premiere on Wednesday.

Eran Stern also has a rundown with What’s new in After Effects 24.5.