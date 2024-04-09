Gone are the days of emailing video notes and facilitating feedback processes through clunky workspaces, email threads, Google spreadsheets, or whatever custom system we all came up with. In-browser video commenting software has expedited and simplified this process.

It’s been nine years since the launch of Frame.io. And with today’s Version 4 release, Frame.io came back to the creative table with a complete overhaul of the system…at least for those willing to jump into beta or hop on the waitlist.

Want to make your viewing landing pages look like Apple TV? Or quickly sort clips by “Select Take” to share with the director of a project? Create customizable data fields? Well, you’re ready for the power of the fourth: Today, April 9th, Frame.io V4 rolls out in beta for Free and Premium customers, and will come to Team and Enterprise users later this year. It’s worth noting that at the time of this article, the author is currently on the waitlist for beta.

From the panels to the custom fields to the upload experience, Frame.io promises an entirely new experience for both you and your customers. With V4, Frame.io combines the elements of a data asset management system, project management service, and commenting software all at the same time.

The goal of the new Frame (as so may of us call it) is customization, ability, and agility. Upload through Camera to Cloud while the camera is recording. Organize Collections with your own custom categories. Global search with a keystroke. Pinpoint a comment on the frame. See all of your shares at once. Share free guest licenses. Scroll down and see assets immediately (no more waiting for them to load). Manage projects and collaborators through workspaces (formerly, Teams). Prioritize uploads. Barriers that have been highlighted have sought to be reduced and, Frame.io is hoping creatives continue to use the product in new ways.

Notably, caption support is not listed in V4. And in terms of cost, no price updates were listed in the announcement.

We hope to see the new Frame in action at the upcoming NAB Show. Or, perhaps we’ll give it a go from the show floor and showcase our editing workflow. While “optimistic updates” is what Frame.io calls their instant visual confirmation of a comment, we hope to bring you optimistic updates from NAB Show across the floor.

Learn more about the new release and sign up for the waitlist at Frame.io.