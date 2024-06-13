Some of Adobe’s greatest allies have been protesting fiercely against recent EULA changes, while some explain how to opt out.

After recent changes in Adobe’s EULA (End User License Agreement) for InDesign, Photoshop, Premiere Pro and more, several of Adobe’s greatest allies have begun protesting quite fiercely. The new EULA (at least by default) gives Adobe the right to access, view or listen to the content through both manual and automated methods, in «limited ways» which Adobe does not clarify. Adobe does state that it can filter for «certain type of illegal content», for example, child sexual abuse content. Tony Northrup, author of how-to books on Adobe Lightroom and Adobe Photoshop, stated in a recent video (embedded ahead) how concerned he is about the privacy invasion this can represent for photographers specializing in boudoir, where they must guarantee the privacy of material shot for their clients. Tony is also furious to discover that Adobe is using licensed Adobe Stock material to train AI, since both he and Chelsea Northrup are Adobe Stock contributors.

Another vocal channel about this topic is Grayson’s Graphics and at the end, explains how to opt out.

Another source about how to opt out is Studio Builder, who goes directly to the point.

Lee este artículo en buen castellano

Aliados de Adobe protestan por cuestiones de privacidad y derechos de autor

