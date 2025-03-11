TL;DR Keep your Premiere Pro project file ABOVE all media folders. This reduces the dreaded “media offline” relinking headaches.

I made a mistake about projects in this book 14 years ago.

I used a common folder structure where everything was self-contained. And it’s generally a good practice because it makes moving/copying a project a single folder.

The right approach is to organize your project like this:

Here’s why it matters: If your project file sits above the media, Premiere essentially creates relative paths to media.

This means you can reorganize and rename media folders, and Premiere will track them without a relink dialog box.

By the way, this makes moving everything between drives and operating systems dead easy.

But in my books, I incorrectly used this structure:

The mistake (for YEARS) is if your project is buried in its own folder, Premiere uses absolute paths – rename or move a folder, and everything goes offline.

To be clear, this wasn’t a one-time error. I made this mistake not once but twice in different books. Can’t blame my co-authors on this one – this was all me.

Sometimes, you have to make the same mistake twice before the lesson sticks.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.