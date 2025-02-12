Preparing for NAB 2025 and on the heels of announcement of new video features at the Sundance Film Festival, Adobe announced the public beta of the new generation of the Adobe Firefly Video Model. We’ve seen some of this last fall, but now we’re a model generation newer.

The Adobe Firefly Team introduces the update in Meet Firefly Video Model: AI-Powered creation with unparalleled creative control. See also What’s new in Adobe Firefly in Adobe Help. New today in the Firefly web app is:

– Generate Video (beta): with Text to Video and Image to Video. You get 1080p videos from simple prompts, with presets for frame size, camera angle, shot style, FPS, motion, and various effects. Plus start and end images.

– Scene to Image (beta): A lightweight 3D sketching tool creates high-res images. Text to Image creates direct structure references, while 3D tools provide precise visual guides.

– Translate Audio and Video: Quickly translate spoken dialog in over 20 languages.

Adobe Firefly is now available with early access pricing, with 2 new plan offerings: Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro. Firefly Standard provides 2,000 video/audio credits per month, up to 20 five-second 1080p video generations, starting at $9.99 USD. Firefly Pro offers 7,000 video/audio credits per month, up to 70 five-second 1080p video generations, starting at $29.99 USD. A new Firefly Premium plan, tailored for professionals, will launch soon with enhanced audio and video capacity for high-volume creators. Even though Firefly can look a bit too artificial, we can imagine a not-so-distant future where many might skip After Effects and “make do” with a free or inexpensive yet capable NLE, like Final Cut or DaVinci and Firefly.

Premiere Gal has a good intro, and we’ll at more below.

Cost will be a major concern for many, especially if oligarchs want even more (Paris AI summit). For video overviews of the AI video landscape just yesterday, see AI Video Is Already Unrecognizable (And It’s Only February) by Bilawal Sidhu (he’s connected to dark enlightenment ideologues). See also Luma Is The AI Image To Video King? Plus: Pika & Google Updates! by Theoretically Media.

Corridor Crew might have a reality check for you in VFX Artists DEBUNK Ai Slop. If you’re sloppy with your prompts — like me — you’re just wasting energy and money. One might also ponder a jinn infestation, like this gen from a prompt “Adobe Firefly annoyances”:

