Available, free, for iPhone, the Blackmagic Camera app opens a new world of possibilities for those using Blackmagic software, allowing them to go from video capture to post-production within the same family of tools.

The new iPhone app from Blackmagic Camera has been very well received by users, but some ask for a manual to help them get the most from the software. Blackmagic Design has shared the first tutorials.

Getting Started with Blackmagic Camera, a short video tutorial now available on Blackmagic Design’s YouTube channel is the answer to all those who want help understanding how to get the most from the new, completely free app, that unlocks the power of your iPhone by adding digital film camera controls and operating systems.

Featuring the same intuitive and user friendly interface as Blackmagic Design’s award winning cameras, Blackmagic Camera is, according to the company, “just like using a professional digital film camera!” s it allows you to adjust settings such as frame rate, shutter angle, white balance and ISO all in a single tap. Or record directly to Blackmagic Cloud in industry standard 10-bit Apple ProRes files up to 4K! Recording to Blackmagic Cloud Storage lets you collaborate on DaVinci Resolve projects with editors anywhere in the world, all at the same time!

That ability to collaborate with editors anywhere is also part of the magic offered by Blackmagic Camera, and that’s the reason why this first video comes with a second video, also on Blackmagic Design’s YouTube channel, that covers Syncing Files to Blackmagic Cloud. The video explains how to sync video files to Blackmagic Cloud, including how to set up your project in DaVinci Resolve, import media and sync proxies and camera originals from the Blackmagic Camera app.

Blackmagic Camera: is an Android version planned?

With these two videos the company hopes to help users better grasp all the potential of the new app. According to the company, Blackmagic Camera puts the professional features you need for feature film, television and documentaries in your pocket.

Blackmagic Design adds that “now you can create YouTube and TikTok content with a cinematic look, and broadcast quality ENG! Imagine having a run and gun camera on hand to capture breaking news whenever it happens! Or use Blackmagic Camera as a B Cam to capture angles that are difficult to reach with traditional cameras, while still retaining control of important settings. Best of all, recording to Blackmagic Cloud allows you to get your footage to the newsroom or post production studio in minutes.”

One thing is sure: the two videos will make more people download and try the free Blackmagic Camera app for iPhone, a sure path to make them stay with the brand when and if they decide to try the other tools and gear available from Blackmagic Design. As a marketing tool, the Blackmagic Camera app is a good one, so much so that one must wonder if Blackmagic Design will offer a version for Android, despite all the problems that the multiple interpretations of the same base Android usually create, something that does not happen with iPhone smartphones, which all share the same software. Having an Android version able to run on models from Samsung, Sony and Xiaomi, for example, would be a nice start!

If Blackmagic Design manages to get an Android version running, they would be able to reach a market that exceeds the one covered by iPhone. In fact, while In the US, iPhone has a 57.93% market share, Android has a 70.29% global market share, meaning it effectively controls over two-thirds of the mobile OS market. In terms of the number of users, statistics indicate that there are more than 3.5 billion Android users and more than 1.3 billion iOS users in the world.