Arriving just as season four of Stranger Things dropped on the streaming platform, a short film from Samsung continues to show how popular streaming series are being used to promote smartphones.

Samsung and Netflix teamed up to create Make STRANGER Nights Epic, a short film that leverages the advanced Nightography camera features of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

In season four of Stranger Things, nighttime opens up a portal to an extraordinary world, and Samsung was eager to use that to promote its Galaxy S22 Ultra, introduced as having powerful Nightography camera features, which include a 108MP main camera and a massive 2.4μm pixel sensor powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) that allow it to capture more light and data for brighter, crisper video footage, day and night.

In the short film, the Stranger Things-inspired theme serves as a fitting backdrop to showcase the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s powerful Nightography capabilities. In Make STRANGER Nights Epic, a young girl puts her Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in her back pocket while riding her bike to a Stranger Things 4 watch party at her friend’s house. During her journey, her video inadvertently turns on, capturing footage of what’s lurking behind her in The Upside Down.

Longstanding partnership

Samsung notes that “all of the vertical phone footage scenes were filmed with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra” and adds, for clarification, that the film was captured with “Galaxy S22 Ultra. The quality of the footage captured may vary by environmental conditions. Back-pocket filming and Stranger Things creatures were added in post-production for illustrative purposes.”

The short film Make STRANGER Nights Epic, which pays homage to the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, is another example of Samsung’s ongoing partnership with Netflix. Samsung and Netflix have a longstanding partnership and have collaborated on bespoke campaigns featuring several of the streaming platform’s most popular series. In January, they launched an integrated campaign to help kick off the second season of Emily in Paris, including letting fans “flip the script” and become the lead character in their own animated poster via Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

Bridgerton and The Batman

Samsung and Netflix also teamed up to create a Bridgerton short film for the unveiling of the Galaxy S22 series at Unpacked in February. In the three-minute skit, directed by Nico Perez Veiga, innovators try to gain the attention of Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte. Inventor Lord Tristar succeeds when he showcases his visionary creation – massive Neoclassical paintings of the Galaxy S22 and S22+, ready in 209 years.

Although not in partnership with Netflix, Samsung also “hired” the Capped Crusader, last February, to advertise its Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and S22 Ultra. Directed by Roman Rutten with Production Design by Terry Watson, the short film is used to promote both products, stating that “Individually they’re game changing, but when they work together, they’re like nothing the world has ever seen. Built to take on work and play, day and night—whatever Gotham City puts in their way. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and S22 Ultra, like Batman and Catwoman, are fearless partners who break the rules for good—to make your world a better place.”

The Batman, the film, with Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader made it to the theatres in March. The videos created to promote Samsung’s products are available to view on Samsung’s social channels. Samsung says it will continue to work together – with Netflix and others – to create compelling, high-quality content that people love.