The combination of the Mavis Camera app, Atomos Ninja Phone, and Grass Valley means that creators can go live from anywhere, with professional quality and cloud-native efficiency.

When paired with the Mavis Camera app, the Ninja Phone co-processor transforms any HDMI-equipped mirrorless or DSLR camera into a professional-grade live streaming device. See how it works at IBC2025!

In today’s fast-paced media landscape, agility and quality are no longer mutually exclusive. The combination of Ninja Phone with Mavis Camera and Grass Valley AMPP represents a significant advancement for content creators, broadcasters, and field journalists wanting to deliver high quality content, quickly.

When paired with the Mavis Camera app, the Ninja Phone co-processor transforms any HDMI-equipped mirrorless or DSLR camera into a professional-grade live streaming device. With support for 10-bit ProRes, H.265 and H.264 recording, users can record locally and push content directly into Framelight X, Grass Valley’s next-generation cloud-based media asset management (MAM) system. New for IBC 2025 is the ability for users to live stream via Wi-Fi or 5G straight into the AMPP production environment, all from a compact mobile setup.

“It’s really exciting to see Ninja Phone, our flexible capture and streaming hardware, embraced by an industry standard platform like Grass Valley’s AMPP,” said Atomos CEO Peter Barber. “This demonstrates how media asset gathering has evolved to include a wide variety of cameras, enabling mirrorless and DSLR models to co-exist in high-end broadcast environments. It’s a great example of what’s possible when Atomos, Mavis, and Grass Valley work together to bring practical innovation to creators and broadcasters.”

The workflow – Camera to Ninja Phone to Mavis App to AMPP – enables seamless contribution to AMPP’s cloud-native infrastructure, allowing additional live feeds to be switched, recorded, and distributed as part of the production chain.

Mavis Camera gives professional content makers control over recording formats, frame rates, color balance and focus, with visual tools to always ensure correct settings. These include a wide range of expert monitoring tools, including focus peaking, false color, zebras, waveform and vectorscope. Atomos’ Ninja Phone provides the connection to mirrorless and DSLR cameras.

For behind-the-scenes content, fan zone reactions, or corporate events, this combination empowers creators to contribute high-quality video to AMPP without the need for bulky gear or complex setups. This opens the door to low-cost ENG workflows, making live production accessible to prosumers and professionals alike. With large sensor mirrorless cameras becoming ever more popular in News and Entertainment, it’s now possible to add the “drama look” to a production with ease.

Thanks to the Mavis Live Streaming Protocol (MLSP) and their native AMPP app, set up is simple. The iPhone is network agnostic, supporting 5G or Wi-Fi and thanks to the ‘3words’ setup, there are no IP addresses, hubs or complex setups needed. The Mavis Camera app also supports certified NDI 6 and SRT giving a variety of options when it comes to live streaming content.

The combination of the Mavis Camera app, Atomos Ninja Phone, and Grass Valley AMPP isn’t just a technology demonstration, it’s a content enabler for all levels of broadcast. By bridging iPhones and mirrorless cameras with AMPP, creators can go live from anywhere, with professional quality and cloud-native efficiency.

Atomos, Grass Valley, and Mavis will be demonstrating this workflow for the first time at IBC 2025, in Hall 9, stands A.01 and C.05.