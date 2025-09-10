Atomos is celebrating the growth of its ATOMOSphere cloud platform by giving creators more ways to connect and collaborate than ever before. With free devices and discounts that put camera-to-cloud in every creator’s hands.

At IBC2025, Atomos is offering two exclusive deals that put powerful camera-to-cloud workflows into the hands of every filmmaker, creator, or production team with an HDMI camera and an iPhone.

Available until October 31st, 2025, all ATOMOSphere special offers are designed to remove barriers for creators. The free Ninja Phone, if supplied by Atomos, is only available in the European Union, US, UK and Australia. Terms and conditions apply. The announcement is a way for Atomos to celebrate the growth of its ATOMOSphere cloud platform. Visitors to IBC (stand 9.C05) can see Ninja Phone, Ninja TX, and ATOMOSphere live in action and find more about the exclusive deals. Here is information shared by Atomos about the TWO special IBC offers!

FREE Ninja Phone with a 2TB (or above) ATOMOSphere plan – customers who sign up for a 2TB annual membership will receive a Ninja Phone (valued at €199) free of charge. This offer also applies to any Ninja Phone purchased from an Atomos authorized reseller between now and October 31st – the one-year ATOMOSphere 2TB plan will be activated upon receipt by Atomos of proof of purchase. Half-price ATOMOSphere plan with Ninja TX – customers who purchase a Ninja TX will unlock 50% off any annual ATOMOSphere membership, making the 2TB plan available for just $99. All annual plans will also be available at 50% discount for all Ninja TX early adopters who have purchased before October 31st.

“ATOMOSphere is designed to remove barriers for creators,” said Peter Barber, CEO of Atomos. “By combining the power of our cloud ecosystem with free hardware offers, we’re making it effortless for filmmakers, influencers, and production teams to capture, share, and collaborate from anywhere. This is camera-to-cloud made simple and affordable.”

ATOMOSphere: Cloud for Creators

ATOMOSphere is Atomos’s cloud ecosystem for media storage, backup, sharing, and review. Creators can upload instantly from a connected Ninja or Shogun, or directly from an iPhone using the newly upgraded Ninja Phone with the Mavis Camera app. Every Atomos customer receives a free 20GB account, while paid memberships unlock higher capacity and premium collaboration tools. Membership perks start from the 1TB plan and above, giving paid members discount off all Atomos web store purchases – whenever they need more gear!

Upgraded Hardware for Seamless Workflows

Ninja Phone connects DSLR and mirrorless cameras over HDMI and has been upgraded with support for both USB-C and Lightning iPhones. Compatible with the Mavis Camera app, it allows recording in H.264, H.265, and ProRes, with uploading to ATOMOSphere and other cloud services with subscriptions. Creators can even dedicate an older iPhone as a monitor, keeping their main phone free for calls and social media. The Ninja Phone works with all iPhones and iPads that are iOS 18 compatible or newer.

Ninja TX is Atomos’ latest 5-inch Ninja monitor-recorder with HDMI 2.0, 12G-SDI, Wi-Fi, and AirGlu timecode. Compact and powerful, it’s built for professional workflows and is shipping now for USD/EUR 999 (excluding taxes).