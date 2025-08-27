The global standard for plug-and-play IP video connectivity to debut new partner products, showcase live demos, and host four days of panels, and networking at IBC2025.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary at IBC, NDI will unveil its largest ecosystem showcase to date, including NDI-enabled products from RØDE and Panasonic.

NDI debuted at IBC in 2015, and 2025 marks 10 years of enabling real-time video over IP. In that time, it has evolved into the industry’s largest IP-video ecosystem, adopted by millions of users and supported by leading hardware and software companies worldwide. This milestone is not only a celebration of past achievements, but also a launchpad for the next era of innovation as NDI and its partners continue to expand what’s possible in broadcast, live production, enterprise, and emerging markets.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary at IBC, the company will debut new partner products, preview software updates, and host four days of interactive panels, demos and networking events uniting the global IP-video community. Highlights include NDI-enabled products from RØDE and Panasonic, and a packed schedule of live panels followed by sponsored happy hours.

The showcase will feature a strong partner presence, with AWS, VHD, Vizrt, Bolin, Everet and Science Image hosting dedicated pods for live demonstrations, while BirdDog, K-array, Magewell, PTZOptics, TSL and Panasonic present featured products along the booth wall.

“Over the past decade, NDI has gone from replacing a single video cable to becoming a universal language for video across industries,” said Miguel Coutinho, head of NDI. “Our goal has always been to make high-quality video connectivity easy, flexible and accessible — whether you’re a major broadcaster, a system integrator, or a creator working from home.”

Here is the information shared by NDI about the company’s presence at IBC2025:

New Products and Software Preview

RØDE will introduce its first-ever NDI-enabled product, integrating its pro-grade audio capabilities directly into NDI workflows.

Panasonic will unveil several new NDI-enabled products, including the AW-RP200 Remote Camera Controller, AK-UBC100 box-style camera, AW-UB10 and AW-UB50 firmware updates to support NDI HX2, and AK-UCX100, already on the market, which serves as the base for the new AK-UBC100.

NDI 6.3 is currently in beta testing, and attendees will get an early look at planned features.

Live Panels

NDI will present NDI Connected Talks, four days of daily panels featuring industry experts and partners from leading hardware manufacturers to cloud innovators such as Zoom and AWS. Topics include:

Sept. 12: Cloud Production: The sky is the limit: Is Cloud-based Broadcast ready to become the standard?

Sept. 13: Audio over IP: Sounds like change: Are current production workflows getting the best out of Audio?

Sept. 14: Consumerization of Broadcast: Bring your own devices: How can broadcast companies ride the consumerization wave?

Sept. 15: IP in Sports Broadcast: Playing a different game: How are Sports Broadcasts winning with IP?

Each session will feature partner-led demos and conclude with an NDI-hosted happy hour for networking and collaboration.

Attendees are invited to experience these innovations firsthand, where they can explore new products, connect with industry leaders and gain insights into the future of IP video. IBC attendees can find NDI’s booth in Hall 11 — 11.C39.