YoloLiv, a pioneer in live production technology, announced the YoloCam S7, a groundbreaking 4K60 MFT streaming camera that, the company says, redefines professional content creation.

Featuring a Sony IMX 4/3″ sensor with an interchangeable lens system, the YoloCam S7 uses a single Type-C cable for connection, unlocking a seamless live streaming experience across all platforms.

Most creators know the struggle: choosing between cinematic quality and streaming convenience. That’s why YoloLiv built the YoloCam S7, a 4K60 MFT streaming camera with interchangeable Lens & instantaneous autofocus, which is, the company says, simple yet powerful for streaming.

Designed for today’s demanding creators, the camera combines a high-performance Sony IMX 4/3″ sensor with an interchangeable lens system, delivering, YoloLiv says, “stunning cinematic quality with the simplicity needed for live streaming. The YoloCam S7 features real-time autofocus that keeps every shot tack-sharp at 4K60fps, while its advanced AI-driven adjustments automatically optimize settings for flawless results.”

The YoloCam S7, which inherits some of the looks and specs of AlphaCam, launched in 2024, features dual native ISO, so users can, according to YoloLiv, “experience stunning low-light performance and impeccable dynamic range. Effortlessly capture every detail in any lighting condition, from dimly lit studios to high-contrast environments, ensuring vibrant, noise-free footage that stands out.”

The camera does not need a video capture card to work, as a single Type-C cable easily connects to your device, unlocking a seamless ultra live streaming experience across all platforms. By seamlessly blending broadcast-grade video quality with intuitive operation, the YoloCam S7 empowers creators to focus on their content rather than technical complexities, making professional-quality streaming accessible to all.

Key features of the YoloLiv YoloCam S7

Ease of use

Plug & Play, Less Effort, More Quality. No need for video capture cards. A single Type-C cable easily connects to your device,

4/3” SONY IMX SENSOR

A Noticeable Leap in Quality

4/3” Sony IMX Sensor | 2.9 um | Quad Pixel

Incredible image quality, delivering a stunning visual experience.

4K60FPS

Capture Brilliance, Stream in Perfection. Experience every detail in ultra-sharp 4K resolution.

24/7 Streaming

YoloCam’s expansive heat-dissipating structure and aluminum alloy design ensure uninterrupted, smooth streaming, preventing overheating and shutdown issues.

AUTO FOCUS

Ultra-Fast, Razor-Sharp

Achieve instant clarity with lightning-fast Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF).

DUAL NATIVE ISO

Superior Low Light Performance Capture stunning, clear images in any lighting condition.

Interchangeable Lens

Seamlessly switch lenses to suit any scene. Whether you’re capturing wide landscapes or close-up details.

YoloLiv AI COMPOSER

Ensure your products are visually stunning with real-time color correction. Say goodbye to technical worries!

YoloLiv AI model automatically adjusts camera settings. You can also manually adjust the professional camera settings in YoloLiv composer.

YoloLiv Compose: YoloCam’s Companion Software