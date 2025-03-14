The latest and most advanced addition to the acclaimed YoloBox series, YoloBox Extreme combines industry-leading upgrades with YoloLiv’s signature all-in-one convenience.

Announced as the most anticipated upgrade to the YoloBox Series, the new YoloBox Extreme offers videographers, professionals, and creators a product that is easy to use for any production scenario.

A leading innovator in live streaming solutions, YoloLiv announced this month the launch of the YoloBox Extreme, the latest and most advanced addition to the acclaimed YoloBox Series. designed for videographers, professionals, and creators who demand the best-in-class performance, the YoloBox Extreme combines industry-leading upgrades with YoloLiv’s signature all-in-one convenience, delivering unmatched power, flexibility, and ease of use for any production scenario.

The company says that “YoloBox Extreme is here to revolutionize live streaming and video production“, adding that the new product is “designed for videographers, professionals and creators who demand the best-in-class performance, this next-generation device combines industry-leading upgrades with YoloLiv’s signature all-in-one convenience.

Featuring 8 HDMI inputs, 2 assignable HDMI output, a 11.2-inch OLED touchscreen (800-1,000 nits of brightness), 4K streaming, 4K ISO recording, Qualcomm 8 Gen2 processor, up to 10-hour battery power, up to 8 NDI-HX inputs, YoloBox Extreme delivers, YoloLiv claims, “unmatched power, flexibility, and ease of use for any production scenario.” It’s, according to the company, “a true powerhouse” offering “more power behind every capability.”

Key features of the new YoloBox Extreme:

Encoder, Monitor, Switcher & Recorder in One

Live Switch Between 15+ Sources

8 x HDMI,1 x USB-C & 2 x USB-A Inputs

2 x HDMI Outputs, Mic In, Line In, Audio Out

1 x SD Card & 1xUSB Drive for Recording & Media Assets

2″ Touchscreen Control OLED

Stream & ISO Recording at 4K,

Built-In Battery. Up to 10-Hour Battery Life

Up to 8 wireless NDI inputs

RTMP & SRT Support; SRT Listener & Caller Mode

Supports H.264 & H.265

Stream via Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, 4G Network

Simultaneous Cross-Platform Streaming

What’s new:

8 HDMI Inputs, 2 Assignable Outputs Connect up to 8 HDMI sources (cameras, laptops, media players) with built-in 4K60 scaling for a seamless multi-camera setup. Assign your outputs (Program, Multiview, or Preview) independently via 2 HDMI outputs in stunning 4K.

2-Inch OLED Display Bigger, brighter, smoother: The new ultra-responsive 5K OLED touchscreen (120Hz refresh rate) offers vivid visuals, up to 1,000 nits brightness, and a silky-smooth interface.

ISO Recording for Every Input Record each input separately in up to 4K30 (4 inputs) or 1080p60 (6 inputs), giving you unmatched flexibility for post-production.

MultiCam Instant Replay Replay highlights instantly with 6 cameras at 1080p60 or 4 cameras at 4K30, all in real-time for sports, events, or live productions.

External Antennas for Extended Wireless Range With external antennas, achieve up to 90m wireless connectivity, ensuring strong and stable streams even in challenging environments.

Free NDI HX Support Integrate up to 8 NDI inputs wirelessly or via Ethernet, making it ideal for IP-based workflows.

Qualcomm 8 Gen2 Processor Powered by the most advanced processor in its class, the Qualcomm 8 Gen2 ensures lightning-fast performance, smooth switching, and unparalleled encoding power.

Up to 10-Hour Battery Life Keep streaming and creating all day with a battery built to last for extended productions.



Perfect for any production YoloBox Extreme combines powerful performance, ease of use, and cutting-edge features to redefine live streaming and video production. Whether you’re streaming a wedding, church service, concert, conference, live sports, or any event, YoloBox Extreme scales to meet your needs. Its next-level I/O versatility and production flexibility make it the ultimate tool for any creator or professional. YoloBox Extreme costs $1999 (plus local tax).