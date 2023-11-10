YoloLiv, a leader in innovative live streaming solutions whose products and technologies I have covered a few times already, just announced the launch of its latest and most advanced product, the YoloBox Ultra, a combined video switcher/recorder-titler-streaming encoder. The YoloBox Ultra is engineered to redefine the benchmarks of live broadcasting, delivering a live streaming experience that is unparalleled in portability, versatility, and reliability. The YoloBox Ultra marks an upgrade from its predecessors with up to 4 HDMI inputs and enhanced CPU (almost 2 times more powerful), bigger battery (20,000 mAh, 75wh) and brighter display(650 nits).

Leveraging the enhanced processing power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU, the YoloBox Ultra offers users with heightened processing capabilities to the maximum performance. This significant boost in power enables a suite of advanced software features, which were beyond the reach of earlier models. One of the most remarkable features of YoloBox Ultra is its seamless integration of NDI (Network Device Interface), the open technology from NewTek I have covered since its birth. With NDI support, YoloBox Ultra becomes a versatile hub, enabling effortless connections to NDI-enabled devices and expanding video sources. It also ensures high-quality video and audio transmission over IP networks, providing a streamlined and professional live streaming solution. This groundbreaking integration unlocks a multitude of possibilities for live streaming.

What makes YoloBox Ultra one its kind on the market is the dual-mode live streaming capability. This innovation allows users to effortlessly switch between horizontal and vertical orientation, and stream to their favorite platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, RTMPs, and rapidly growing vertical platforms like Instagram and TikTok. YoloBox Ultra ensures your content reaches your audience no matter where they are. The YoloBox Ultra also steps into the world of 4K streaming. The device supports 4K input, allowing users to broadcast high-definition content and provide their audience with broadcast-grade clarity.

Adding to its suite of professional features is the ISO recording capability, which records each HDMI input individually. This provides content creators with unprecedented post-production versatility, allowing for refined edits and the opportunity to repurpose live content across various platforms and formats.

YoloLiv’s cellular bonding can bond up to 5 network connections across 4G LTE (1x), Wi-Fi (1x), Ethernet (1x), and USB Modems (2x) – ensuring your stream thrives over the most challenging network conditions.

“YoloBox Ultra is a testament to our commitment to continually innovate and provide our users with the best live streaming experience possible,” said Frank Zhu, Head of YoloLiv. “With this latest addition to our product line, we’re once again redefining what a live streaming device is capable of, ensuring that our users stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of live broadcast technology.”

