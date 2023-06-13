True network bonding is the holy grail for live streaming. I’m glad YoloLiv has added this option to YoloBox Pro

When doing live streaming, the holy grail is to have either sequential Internet failover to a second or third ISP (Internet service provider) or —even better— true bonding, where the aggregated speed of several ISPs is combined, whenever all are active. In the case of the YoloCast Pro, the ISPs may connect via a SIM card, an RJ-45 Ethernet cable, wifi and even a USB modem/tethered hotspot. for a total of up to 4 ISPs. YoloLiv now has aggregation service in Asia, Europe and the United States. Watch the video and read the information.

Current yearly bonding aggregation pricing is as follows:

20GB per month for U$299 per year

50GB per month for U$499 per year

100GB per month for U$999 per year

There is also monthly pricing for those who can’t commit to a year. These prices exclude your fees from each ISP.

For more information, visit YoloLiv.com/network-bonding

FTC disclosure

YoloLiv is not paying for this article, although YoloLiv has sent review units to Allan Tépper. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.