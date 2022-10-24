Back in August, YoloLiv introduced its Instream, a multicam switcher-titler-streamer made specifically for vertical video at 9:16. Now, YoloLiv has just introduced VertiCam, a vertical PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) camera for live streaming to major platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Snapchat. VertiCam also has a 12x optical zoom.YoloLiv clarified to me that VertCam outputs 9:16 vertical 1080p (1080×1920) video at 25, 30, 50 or 60 variable frames per second (VFR) or 720p (720×1280) at 50 or 60 VFR. I have covered CFR and VFR and how to handle them in many past articles. Ahead are more features about VertiCam’s features, remote control, connectivity, specs and price.

YoloLiv is a self-proclaimed leader with professional vertical video and is proud to offer what it says is the very first PTZ camera on the market that was born to be vertical.

VertiCam can switch among multiple preset positions by storing and recalling 255 specific pan/tilt/zoom positions quickly.

It also has a remote control feature that supports a wide rotation range of ±170° horizontally and of 30°~+90° vertically. The VertiCam can also be remotely controlled for free angle rotation through the RS-232 serial port.

The TOF (product showcase) instantaneous autofocus allows instant and precise focus.

VertiCam features a 12x optical zoom, a 72.5° wide-angle lens, video noise reduction, backlight compensation and stunning low light performance, according to YoloLiv. The minimum illumination is stated at 0.5 Lux at F1.8 with AGC active.

The sensor is a 1/2.8 inch type CMOS with 2.07 effective megapixels. The signal-to-noise ratio is stated as greater than 55 dB.

Available connections include an HDMI 1.4b, a USB 3.0 type B, a 3.5 mm audio input, RS-232 with VISCA/Pelco D/Pelco P protocol with an 8-pinDIN.

YoloLiv says that VertiCam is made for creators, influencers, storytellers and videographers who do vertical live streams. YoloLiv also says that VertiCam is the best companion for Instream (see my coverage here) to vertically stream to Instagram, TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

VertiCam should be available in late October 2022 for U$629 pretax. For more information, visit yololiv.com/vertiCam