D-Link USB-C adapters: connection, power and extra displays up to 4K

D-Link has now available an all-new range of USB-C hubs and adapters, designed to give users flexible, ultra-portable ways to expand connectivity on their computers and laptops.

Jose Antunes November 11, 2019

Whether you need to expand the number of  USB ports, transfer files or connect to extra displays up to 4K, D-Link has a solution for you, with the new, take anywhere, lineup of USB-C hub adapters.

The latest line of D-Link DUB Series includes solutions for a variety of situations. All the new USB-C hubs and adapters are designed to be compact, portable, and ready to use by simply plugging into a laptop or PC’s USB-C port as well as iMac and MacBook’s Thunderbolt 3 port, and instantly expanding connectivity or display. While the whole series offers some form of expanding the display view to a second monitor, some of them, like the DUB-V310, are made with videographers in mind.

D-Link USB-C adapters: connection, power and extra displays up to 4KThe 3-in-1 USB-C adapter (DUB-V310) was built for video. The adapter offers a Multi-Stream Transfer with HDMI, VGA and a DisplayPort, meaning it is possible to extend a laptop’s display to a TV or monitor wherever you are. The hub’s built-in Multi-Stream feature lets you extend a Windows display, or mirror a Mac display, by up to three external TVs or monitors simultaneously, by simply plugging into an available USB Type-C or Thunderbolt 3 port.

A solution for every need

Two more solutions available for photographers and videographers working on the go are the 5-in-1 USB-C hub (DUB-M530) and 6-in-1 USB-C hub (DUB-M610). In addition to providing full visual quality through their ultra HD video resolution HDMI port, both come with supply Dual-slot SD card readers allowing access to data stored in SD and microSD cards.

The new line up from D-Link also includes solutions for the simple expansion of workspaces, like the 4-in-1 USB-C hub (DUB-M420), which instantly adds a second display with HDMI compatibility with ultra HD video resolution up to 4k at 30Hz and two additional USB 3.0 SuperSpeed 5 Gbps ports, allowing you to charge your laptop at the same time. If you need some more options, the 5-in-1 USB-C Hub (DUB-M520) offers high-quality live streaming on a second display, and also features an ethernet port that instantly adds a steady wired internet connection, enabling stunning videos and images with no lag and full-resolution video display via HDMI with up to 4K at 30Hz Ultra HD resolution.

DUB-M810, the 8-in-1 USB-C

For those who require reliable, consistent internet connection, power delivery and more, the 8-in-1 USB-C hub (DUB-M810) is the perfect docking station for ultra portable notebooks with a limited number of expansion ports. The 8-in-1 USB-C hub can connect up to three USB 3.0 SuperSpeed 5 Gbps ports, dual-Slot SD card readers, an ethernet port, plus one USB 3.0 Type C port with data sync and power delivery. It also offers  the option to connect a second display to the 4K HDMI port for video up to 4K resolution with no lag.

With the wide choice available, the new D-Link DUB series offers a range of wired internet connectivity, quick file transfer, and full resolution, some without even having to compromise on access to power, allowing users to extend their connections according to what they need.


NETGEAR reduces complexity and cost of professional AV over IP

Jose Antunes
