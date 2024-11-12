Nikon Announced New Z50II Mirrorless Camera

Nikon recently announced the new Z50II, a compact, fully-featured mirrorless camera with an APS-C / DX format. The Z50II is Nikon’s first APS-C / DX format camera to feature the powerful EXPEED 7 processing engine, the same found in the pro-grade Nikon Z8 and Z9. The Z50II comes combined with EXPEED 7 processing, allows for blazing fast and precise autofocus, fast frame rates up to 30 fps, superb low-light capabilities, advanced video features, and extensive control of colors.

Discover Color

The Z50II is the first Nikon camera to feature a dedicated Picture Control button, opening new possibilities for expressive color, with imaginative film-inspired looks. In a single press, a shooter can see in real-time the effects of up to 31 built-in color presets, which instantly change the color, tone and feeling of the scene.

Imaging Recipes can also be directly downloaded to their camera as Cloud Picture Controls directly through the Nikon Imaging Cloud. These recipes are custom presets with changes to color, brightness, hue and more, which have been developed by notable creators. Additionally, users can make their own Imaging Recipes and Flexible Picture Controls for truly limitless creative possibilities. Images can also be sent instantly to a user’s own cloud-based storage using the Nikon Imaging Cloud, or easily share images to a phone with Nikon SnapBridge.

Simply Powerful

The Z50II’s EXPEED 7 processing engine delivers surprisingly powerful performance. Advanced autofocus with nine types of subject detection quickly tracks and locks onto humans, pets, vehicles, and more. The system is precise with the rapid ability to detect and maintaining razor-sharp focus on a subject’s eyes, even as they move. Not only is it powerful, but it’s also smart, simplifying the operation of advanced camera functions. When in AUTO shooting mode, Nikon’s proprietary deep learning technology makes it possible for the camera to analyze and recognize the subject and scene, automatically optimizing autofocus, flash control, and exposure control values such as aperture, shutter speed and ISO sensitivity settings.

Nikon Z50II 4K Video

The Z50II records 4K from an oversampled 5.6K sensor for rich and beautiful details. The camera records in various frame rates and resolutions up to 4K60p, delivering colorful and sharp video with high-quality audio. The Z50II makes it simple to capture high-quality video with a 3.2” vari-angle LCD screen, which helps to keep you and your subjects perfectly in frame, in addition to a video self-timer to begin recording to minimize time spent editing. The Z50II also features a Product Review Mode that focuses on objects in the foreground, which is helpful for products, cosmetics, fashion and beauty reviewers.

The Z50II looks like an affordable way to take advantage of a fast camera for stills and motion with the option ofN-Log video that offers subtle and rich tonal gradation for higher-quality video recording with more exposure latitude for grading. It also has other helpful video features like a tally lamp, waveform monitor, headphone jack and a continuous record time of up to more than 2 hours.

Features of the Nikon Z50II

20.9-megapixel APS-C/ DX format sensor lets you capture high quality photos and videos , with gorgeous colors and amazing low light ability.

Dedicated Picture Control button allows for one-touch access to inspiring color presets, Imaging Recipes and custom Flexible Picture Controls, all in real-time .

EXPEED 7 image processing engine gives users access to powerful features and performance, including an advanced AF system with subject detection and 3D Tracking.

Bright electronic viewfinder at 1000 cd/m2 (nits), is roughly twice as bright as the one built into the Nikon Z50, allowing users to easily check focus and compose even on the brightest of days.

Rapid photo burst shooting with up to 30 fps with electronic shutter, or up to 11 fps with the mechanical shutter.

Features a Pre-Release Capture function capable of recording images buffered up to one second before the shutter-release button is fully pressed .

Excellent low light capability produces sharp photos in minimal light with less grain thanks to a wide ISO range from 100–512002.

Features made for all types of video content creators , such as N-LOG recording, product review mode, waveform monitor, microphone and headphone jacks.

Built-in flash is useful in backlit situations as a fill-flash or in dark surroundings.

Hi-Res Zoom3 during video recording , which allows users to zoom in on their subject with no loss in image quality, even when using a prime lens.

An illuminated REC lamp (tally light) notifies the user and the subject when video recording is in progress.

Support for USB streaming (UVC/UAC) allows plug and play connectivity for online meetings and live video streaming by simply connecting the camera to a computer or smartphone.

Equipped with a large and clear 3.2-inch vari-angle monitor with a touch screen for intuitive operation and recording yourself and others.

MC-DC3 Remote Cord

The MC-DC3 is a remote cord compatible with the Z50II and later models equipped with a headphone/remote cord connector (3.5mm jack). The cord is approximately 3.1 ft/ 1m in length. It is useful in minimizing the effects of camera shake when using a tripod to photograph starry skies and nighttime scenes, or with commercial (product) photography. It can also be used for remote photography to release the shutter at a distance from the camera. The shutter-release button can be locked in the fully pressed position for long exposures (bulb shooting) or held down for continuous shooting. It can also be held halfway down for shooting with less release time-lag.

Nikon Z50II Price and Availability

The new Nikon Z50II will be available in late November 2024 for a suggested retail price of $909.95 for the body only. Kit configurations include the NIKKOR Z 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 VR lens for $1049.95 SRP, or a two-lens kit with the 16-50mm and 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lenses for $1299.95 SRP. The MC-DC3 Remote Cord is scheduled for release later in 2024, for $36.95 SRP.