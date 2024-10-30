Sigma’s “It Just Clicks” Aims to Connect People To Their Lenses

SIGMA America is kicking off the 2024 holiday season with the “It Just Clicks” campaign, which promotes the growing number of leading camera systems compatible with SIGMA lenses. The campaign is designed to raise consumer awareness of the depth and breadth of lenses available for popular camera platforms, both natively and via various mount adapters.

Spanning multiple channels including print, point-of-purchase, social media, online advertising, and email marketing, the campaign is built around a crisp graphical treatment that delivers the message that there are exceptional SIGMA lenses compatible with all major camera systems, including full-frame and crop-sensor DSLRs, mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras, and cinema cameras from manufacturers including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, LUMIX, Nikon, SIGMA and Sony.

“The ‘It Just Clicks’ campaign aims to connect photographers and videographers with SIGMA, and our broad selection of lenses in the Art, Sports and Contemporary lines compatible with the major camera platforms supported by SIGMA,” reports Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President of SIGMA America. “With over fifty lenses currently available for DSLR and mirrorless camera systems – from ultra-wide primes to super telephoto zooms, and everything in between – there’s sure to be a SIGMA lens that’s right for you, and we’re here to help you find your next favorite lens.”

Additionally, SIGMA Technical Representatives will be attending dealer events throughout November and December to help buyers choose the right SIGMA lens for their camera systems as part of the “It Just Clicks” campaign.

And for those who can’t make it to a local camera shop, there will also be a series of live sessions on social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook, where customers can ask the SIGMA team for lens buying advice. Creators in the Los Angeles, CA area can also book a demo session at the SIGMA Burbank showroom to test out lenses and get buying advice from the SIGMA team.

The full selection of lenses available by camera manufacturer can be viewed here:

https://www.sigmaphoto.com/it-just-clicks