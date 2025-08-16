Offering an intuitive, travel-ready solution for dynamic, repeatable camera motion, the new Cinebot Nano from MRMC is a powerful motion control robot designed with solo filmmakers in mind.

A revolutionary new motion control robot designed to make professional-grade camera movement more accessible than ever for solo filmmakers, content creators, and agile production teams, the Cinebot Nano combines powerful features with true portability and simplicity, offering an intuitive, travel-ready solution for dynamic, repeatable camera motion.

Weighing in under standard luggage air travel limits and packing neatly into just three cases—an arm case, track case, and control case—this nine-axis robotic arm system is tailor-made for creators who shoot on location, in tight studio spaces, or anywhere in between.

Capable of supporting a 7kg camera payload, with an impressive 1m reach and integrating seamlessly with Tilta’s zoom and focus control, Cinebot Nano brings high-end performance to a compact footprint. It’s designed for rapid deployment and effortless setup—mountable on tripods, suctioned to vehicles, or even suspended upside down. Whether you’re filming product shoots, feature films or even social content, the system adapts easily to a range of creative environments and comes mounted on pedestal or on precision ball-bearing track, where the robot can travel at 1m per second.

At the heart of Cinebot Nano is MRMC’s simplified Flair Lite software, designed to demystify motion control. Flair Lite provides an intuitive interface that strips back complexity without compromising on creative precision. The newly designed interface allows content creators to effortlessly create moves even faster with its entry-level user-friendly design. There is no subscription, and you own the software for life. For users who want to create moves on the fly, the system— like its Cinebot siblings, features Push Moco for basic keyframing, enabling quick setup and rapid execution in minutes.

Even more groundbreaking is the price point. Basic packages start from £20k GBP. Cinebot Nano redefines affordability in the world of professional motion control—bridging the gap between elite studio systems and the needs of today’s lean, fast-moving content creators.

“Cinebot Nano is a major leap forward in our mission to make motion control more accessible,” said Assaff Rawner, COO, MRMC. “It delivers professional results without the traditional barriers of cost, size, or complexity. If you’re a creator looking to elevate your production value with cinematic camera motion, Nano is the answer. Creators can see the Nano for the first time at IBC in Amsterdam this year.”

The all-new Cinebot Nano alongside it’s bigger brothers the Cinebot Mini and Cinebot Max will be showcased in Hall 11, Booth number C20, at IBC 2025. This immersive interactive showcase highlights the power of motion control and robotic precision in professional content creation.

MRMC Broadcast will also be launching the new RPS-LT, a version of the Roaming Pedestal with a Studiobot LT arm. The RPS is a next-generation free-roaming camera platform designed for high-end broadcast studios and this new system brings MRMC’s core technology of robotic arm camera platforms to the roaming pedestal, providing smooth, on-air-worthy motion that enables broadcasters to achieve dynamic and previously challenging camera angles with ease and complete creative freedom.

The Cinebot Nano is available to order worldwide from 1st September.