Exhibiting alongside group companies Nikon and RED, MRMC will highlight its innovative solutions designed to enhance efficiency and creativity in live production, filmmaking, and virtual production workflows.

NAB Show 2025, the leading global event for the broadcast, media, and entertainment industries, takes place in Las Vegas from 6-9 April, and MRMC will have a significant presence at booth N2038, where it will demonstrate its cutting-edge film and broadcast robotics. The company is set to showcase its latest advancements in robotic camera technology and virtual production integration during the event.

“We’re excited to showcase our latest technological advancements, and this year, we’re offering attendees an even more engaging and hands-on experience,” said Assaff Rawner, CEO of MRMC. “By demonstrating how our cutting-edge solutions are redefining the possibilities in broadcast and cinematography, we remain committed to equipping creators with the tools to bring their boldest ideas to life.”

Here is more information about what attendees to the NAB Show 2025 can see at MRMC’s booth:

Introducing the RPS for Broadcast

The RPS (Roaming Pedestal System), is a next-generation free-roaming camera platform designed for high-end broadcast studios. Unlike traditional track-based systems, the RPS allows for smooth, on-air-worthy motion, enabling broadcasters to achieve dynamic and previously challenging camera angles with ease and complete creative freedom. Multiple units can operate safely within a studio with intelligent choreography and built-in collision avoidance, ensuring seamless movement. Designed for flexibility, it can be configured with either a lift column (RPS-C2) or an articulated arm (RPS-LT) to suit different production needs. Its advanced scanning system enables FreeD positional output, allowing effortless integration into virtual environments. By eliminating floor tracks, the RPS also creates a cleaner, safer studio space, reducing obstacles for presenters and guests while enhancing production efficiency.

Advanced Studio Robotics and Virtual Production Integration with MRMC Broadcast

MRMC Broadcast will showcase the seamless integration of robotics into virtual production workflows, demonstrating how its cutting-edge solutions enhance studio operations. A dedicated kitchen-TV studio-style area will be set up to highlight the synergy between studio robotics and virtual production, featuring live demonstrations that bring these innovations to life. Attendees will gain firsthand experience of how MRMC’s robotic systems integrate with virtual graphics technology, enabling precise mapping of positional data and synchronized camera angles for enhanced production quality. In addition to the live demos, the space will host engaging panel discussions, offering in-depth insights into the featured technologies and workflows. The demonstration will include a range of studio-focused robotic solutions such as the Studiobot XL, RPS (Roaming Pedestal System) with PTA-2 (Pan, Tilt Arm), AFC (Accurate, Fast Compact Head) and RLS (Rail Lift System) with an ARC UHD (PTZ camera), showcasing their ability to elevate broadcast and virtual production environments through automation, precision, and creative flexibility.

Motion Control: Steve Giralt, The Cinebot Max and Virtual Production

MRMC’s motion control team will collaborate with renowned visual engineer Steve Giralt, who will demonstrate how MRMC’s Cinebot Max camera robot and virtual production have revolutionized product commercials. In a live behind-the-scenes showcase, attendees will see a mini studio designed for high-impact, slow-motion food cinematography. Visitors will get a glimpse into Steve’s cutting-edge content creation. This demonstration features the Cinebot Max on Track, powered by Flair software. It is perfect for creators in the tech, food, and beverage industries looking to elevate their storytelling with next-generation production techniques. The Cinebot Max expands on the Cinebot Mini with a higher payload, extended reach, and greater range of motion. Designed for ease of use, it supports up to 20kg (44 lbs), reaches 3.2m (9.8 ft) in height, and extends to 1.75m (5.7 ft). It offers precise, smooth camera control and fluid tracking shots, enhanced by the innovative Push Moco™ interface, allowing operators to manually keyframe movements in a motion control setup.

Get hands-on with the Kit

A live staging area will provide attendees with hands-on experience of the kit, allowing them to capture stunning visuals against a dynamic backdrop. Through live demonstrations and interactive sessions, visitors can explore real-world applications of cutting-edge technology. Featured equipment includes the Slidekamera by MRMC Atlas and Bullhead, Nikon SR-1 (Small Robotics Head) on an Orion Slider, and the Cinebot Mini on Track for cinema applications. This immersive, interactive showcase highlights the power of motion control and robotic precision in professional content creation.

Many of the MRMC products will be demonstrated with the latest RED Digital Cinema camera technology, such as V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X, highlighting synergies between the two companies. This includes a showcase of the powerful combination of the RED KOMODO-X and MRMC SR-1, which will highlight the activity at the co-branded booth.

Virtual Production Partner

Form Volumes will be the virtual technology integration partner for the show and showcasing their all-in-one studio solution in the MRMC area of the booth. The all-encompassing system will support MRMC’s immersive Broadcast and Motion booth activation further to highlight the capabilities of MRMC’s production solutions. Shawn Herold, President of Form Volumes, expressed excitement for the partnership and opportunity to show attendees the capabilities of cinema and broadcast production through the lens of the all-in-one studio package.