Used on some of the most lauded movies and episodics, including award winners “Mank”, “Squid Game”, “Hacks”, “Navalny”, “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Deepest Breath”, RED cameras are now more accessible than ever. Or at least the KOMODO-X is, as RED announced, a new, lower entry price point for its KOMODO X and KOMODO cinema camera systems. Filmmakers can take advantage of up to 30% savings with pricing for the revolutionary KOMODO X now starting at $6,995 and for KOMODO at $4,995.

“RED’s KOMODO lineup has only grown in popularity over the years,” said RED Digital Cinema CEO Keiji Oishi. “Since joining RED, I have heard filmmakers rave about KOMODO’s small form factor and the amazing performance of the global shutter sensor. We’re excited to introduce this new pricing which lowers the hurdle for a new group of filmmakers to take advantage of the exceptional cinema quality and creative possibilities of RED cameras.”

RED’s KOMODO X has the groundbreaking 6K S35 global shutter sensor with increased low-light performance and frame rates at 6K 80P and 4K 120P all in a form factor of only 4x4x5 inches and 2.6 lbs.

RED also unveiled updated pricing options for the KOMODO-X and KOMODO pack configurations:

KOMODO (camera only): $4,995

KOMODO Starter Pack: $6,500

KOMODO Production Pack: $7,500

KOMODO-X (camera only): $6,995

KOMODO-X Starter Pack: $8,995

KOMODO-X Production Pack: $11,995

RED’s KOMODO also features the breakthrough global shutter sensor known for maintaining RED’s high standard of image quality and dynamic range in a small 4 cubic inch form factor weighing only 2.1 pounds.

“RED always strives to create an accessible and reliable avenue for artists at any level to get their hands on premier cinema grade imaging technology,” added Oishi. “The KOMODO remains one of the most versatile and powerful camera systems that RED has ever developed, and democratizing image capture technology at this level will always remain part of RED’s DNA.”

There is no other pricing update currently expected for RED’s line of cinema cameras, including the V-RAPTOR XL and V-RAPTOR.

For more information on KOMODO X, KOMODO or any of the pack options, visit RED.com or RED Premium Dealers. Filmmakers can also visit the RED Studios Hollywood store location or any one of the RED Premium Dealers across the globe to schedule a demo and learn more about the products.