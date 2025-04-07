After the introduction of the ATHENA Cine Prime lenses at NAB 2023, NiSi takes another step in the same direction and shows at NAB 2025 the new AUREUS T1.4 primes.

Starting with five focal lengths – 18mm, 24mm, 35mm, 50mm and 85mm – each lens featuring a bright T1.4 aperture, the new Aureus Cine primes from NiSi can be seen at Booth N3021.

Two years after the introduction of the ATHENA Cine range of lenses, in 2023, NiSi is back with a new family of lenses for filmmakers. The fact that the ATHENA were an immediate success, combining a cinematic look with an attractive price, explain why the company, which is known for its high-end camera filters, is back with a new series of lenses, Aureus, continuing its push into serious filmmaking optics.

Starting with five focal lengths – 18mm, 24mm, 35mm, 50mm and 85mm – each lens features a bright T1.4 aperture, a 46mm image circle and a compact, unified body for efficient workflow. Additional focal lengths – 29mm, 65mm and 105mm – are in development.

The new lens series complements the previously released Athena lenses, which have a similar optical character and tonal reproduction. Designed for full frame and large format sensors, the lenses offer strong low-light performance and smooth, rounded bokeh. The T1.4 aperture provides precise depth control, while the 11-blade diaphragm ensures natural background blur and helps separate the subject from the background. Sharpness and contrast remain consistent from T1.4 to T22. The lenses feature an optical design with ultra-low dispersion elements to minimize chromatic aberration, distortion and colour fringing. Advanced coatings reduce flare and ghosting while preserving contrast and neutral colour rendition for cleaner images.

Each lens shares a 90mm front diameter, 86mm filter thread and an average weight of 1300g, streamlining interchangeability without rebalancing. Identical focus and iris ring positions enhance rig compatibility. The lenses features virtually zero focus breathing and a 300° focus rotation that produces smooth and precise focus pulls, ensuring exceptional control for cinematographers who demand accuracy in critical focus adjustments. A built-in rear filter mount supports ND, diffusion, and other creative filters, making the lens ideal for drone, gimbal, or handheld setups where weight and balance are crucial. On the side is glow-in-the-dark markings improve usability in low-light settings.

The AUREUS (or Aureus) lenses also have an interchangeable focus scale (feet or meters) to accommodate different team preferences. The scale is user-replaceable with a simple tool and doesn’t require service.

The series is available in PL mount with flange distances from 16.1mm to 19.8mm, ensuring compatibility with all major PL mount cameras and adapters.

The new lenses will start to ship in May 2025. The new Aureus Cine primes from NiSi can be seen at Booth N3021, at NAB 2025 Show.