The new COCO-MODO-V and COCO-MODO-A battery adapters from Bebob for the RED KOMODO allow the camera to be operated with V- or Gold-Mount batteries, for a much longer runtime.
It’s good news for users of the RED Komodo, as Bebob announced the company is expanding its portfolio of adapters for V-Mount and Gold-Mount batteries with two new models: via the COCO-MODO-V and COCO-MODO-A the camera can be operated with V- or Gold-Mount batteries – which ensures a much longer runtime than the supplied Canon BP 955.
The new COCO-MODO family from Bebob is introduced as a robust adapter with versatile applications. In fact, the two new Bebob adapters convert the 14.4V output voltage of a V- or Gold-Mount battery іnto 2 х 7.4V to power the ВР battery slots of the RED Komodo. The BP battery slot allows the COCO-MODO-V and COCO-MODO-A to be connected directly to the camera. This way, the RED Komodo can be powered by the ultra-compact Bebob Micro batteries – but both adapters are also compatible with (compact and full-size) batteries from other suppliers.
Bebob says that “special attention was paid to an excellent fit when designing the adapters: The Bebob COCO-MODO attach absolutely smoothly to the back of the camera, and the batteries sit securely and smoothly on the plates. Convenient additional feature: The adapters have a hot-swap function so that batteries can be replaced during operation and without interrupting the power supply.
Price and Availability
Other benefits highlighted by Bebob: various accessories can be connected and supplied with power via the (typically Bebob); Twist D-Тар and other outputs, controllable via on-off switch including LED display.
Both COCO-MODO come with an unlimited 2-year warranty on all parts.
Technical Specifications
- Versions: COCO-MODO-V (V-Mount) and COCO-MODO-A (Gold-Mount)
- Voltage: 5,0V/14,4V unreg. OUT / 7 to 17V (camera IN)
- draw: Depending on battery used
- 1 Twist D-Tap: 14,4V unreg. / max. 5.0A
- 1 USB (C) Port: 5,0V / max. 1,0A
- 1 USB (A) Port: 5,0V / max. 2,0A
- 2 Lemo 2p: 12V unreg. / max. 2,0A
- 1 Lemo 2p DC IN: 7 to 17V – Hotswap
- Operating temperature: 0°C – 40°C
- Dimensions (WxHxD): 66 x 82,2 x 26,1 mm
- Weight: 0,225 kg
The recommended retail price for the COCO-MODO-V and COCO-MODO-A is 475 Euros each (+/- $550). The adapters are available immediately from all established Bebob dealers.
