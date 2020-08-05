News

Micro monsters: new 200 Wh battery packs from bebob

Micro monsters: new 200 Wh battery packs from bebob

In line with the industry trend toward lighter and more powerful devices, Munich-based battery manufacturer bebob presents its new V200micro and A200micro battery packs.

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
August 5, 2020
Comment

Micro monsters: new 200 Wh battery packs from bebobTiny power packs with a lot of smart and unique bebob features, the new ultra-compact 200 Wh battery packs are available in V-Mount and Gold Mount compatible versions.

A powerful extension for the bebob micro Series, the new V-Mount and Gold Mount compatible versions now announced by the company are true tiny power packs. Available as V-Mount (V200micro) and Gold Mount compatible (A200micro) versions, both battery packs feature 196 Wh and 14,4 V (16,0 A maximum discharge current) — combined with the lowest footprint in its class.

Micro monsters: new 200 Wh battery packs from bebobMicro monsters: new 200 Wh battery packs from bebob

The bebob V200micro and A200micro Lithium-ion packs only measure, says bebob, “75 x 101 x 81mm – that’s about two thirds of traditional 200 Wh batteries. But even better: The new ‘micro monsters’ are equipped with a lot of smart and unique bebob features, making the work-life on-set smoother and easier: an integrated LED flashlight can be activated at the touch of a button to light up dark settings. The rainproof “Twist D-Tap” output allows to plug a D-Tap connector into the battery with free choice of cable trailing from the left or right. To power accessories, atop each Vmicro and Amicro is a USB port (5,0 V; max.1,0 A) with a sliding cover to keep the elements out.”

The Munich-based company shared more information about the new products. For example, “on the side of each battery there is a five-step, colorful LED power remaining indicator (100% – 80% – 60% – 40% – 20%) that monitors battery life. They also conveniently support through-the-finder power data protocol from ARRI, RED and Sony cameras.”

Micro monsters: new 200 Wh battery packs from bebobUnique bebob features

The series of smart features many associate with the company’s name continues: below the power gauge is a push-button to wake-up the battery, check the power status or to activate the built-in LED flashlight. Engineered and handcrafted in Germany to the highest specifications, all bebob batteries feature rugged composite housings. Clever detail: Their housings are stackable to enable hassle-free transport on-set.

Another unique bebob feature: The cells of all bebob batteries can be exchanged and re-celled, once their capacity becomes insufficient after years of use. Together with premium built-quality and highest security standards, this underlines bebob’s approach to manufacture extremely durable accessories that will last for years.

To recharge, bebob offers its own range of micro chargers, including 1-, 2-, 4- and 8-channel simultaneous Chargers, as well as numerous Battery Plates, Power Bars and Adapters for maximum versatility. Optional Hot Swap Adapters provide uninterrupted power through battery changes.

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

You Might Also Like