With 475Wh, 20A and 14.4/28.8V, the bebob B480cine announced by the company is currently the largest B-Mount battery in terms of capacity and performance.

Capable of powering an ARRI 200W Skypanel for two and a half hours, the new B480cine from bebob claims the title of most powerful B-Mount battery to date, and the example given above does suggest it deserves the title. In addition to a market-wide unique capacity of 475 watt-hours and a maximum load capacity of 20 amps (continuous current), the newcomer (like the complete bebop B-Mount portfolio) also scores with 14.4/28.8 volt dual-voltage capability and 450 watts continuous power output. This makes the B480cine an ideal power supply for particularly power-hungry 12V and 24V equipment on set – easily replacing additional large and clunky on-ground batteries, especially for 24V accessories.

bebob says that the battery is the perfect on-board power supply for the high-performance spotlights of the Aputure 600 family: with two B480cine, an Aputure 600D Pro runs with 640W in “full output” and “boost” mode for almost one and a half hours without interruption ( at 350W, almost three hours of runtime are possible, and in economy mode at 170W even 5.5 hours). By the way, this mode is only possible with bebob’s B-Mount batteries, as it requires batteries with more than 360W.

Like all bebob B-Mount batteries, the B480cine features a unique continuous output of 450W. (bebob B-Mount batteries are currently the only ones that deliver 20A continuous current – not only under 14.4V but also under 28.8V nominal voltage. For a short time (several minutes), the current may even reach 23A.)

The advantages of the new The B480cine

Here is some more information shared by bebop about the new product:

Re-celling service: bebob’s concept for more sustainability

Another plus point is the maintainability of all bebob batteries: they are designed to be repairable and can be fitted with new cells if they no longer deliver the original performance after years. With this innovative concept, most of the components of the batteries can be reused for years – which not only avoids waste and conserves resources, but also brings economic benefits to bebob’s customers.

Guaranteed product and investment security

The B480cine comes with the same warranty as all bebob batteries: two years on all mechanical and electronic components as well as on 80 percent of the original cell capacity.

bebob uses only tested components for its batteries and guarantees the highest electromagnetic compatibility as well as transport and product safety with a comprehensive certification process.

B-Mount: Trend-setting battery system with many advantages

The advantages of B-Mount batteries include 24-volt and dual-voltage capability (not all manufacturers of B-Mount batteries support dual-voltage (ability to output 12V or 24V), smooth mechanics and universal battery communication. Compatible with cameras, lights and accessories from a wide range of manufacturers, the B-Mount interface also allows all equipment on set to be powered by a single battery system – bringing significant logistical benefits for camera operators and rental companies, particularly in terms of handling and storage.

Specifications

Model: B480cine

Connection: B-Mount

Capacity: 475Wh

Continuous power output: 450W

Rated voltage: 14.4V / 28.8V (dual voltage)

Max. discharge current: 20.0A

Cells: Li-Ion (made by Panasonic)

1x Twist D-Tap: 13.2V max 2.5A

1x USB-C connection: 5.0V; max 1.0A

Capacity display: 5-stage LED

Dimensions (WxHxD): 94 x 144 x 115mm

Weight: 2,360g

Warranty: two years on all mechanical/electronic parts and on 80% cell capacity

Price and availability

The recommended retail price for the B480cine is 1,049 Euros ($1133) . The battery is available immediately from all established bebob dealers.