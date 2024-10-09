The Munich-based battery manufacturer bebob is expanding its B-Mount portfolio with another new battery adapter.

At NAB New York, bebob is presenting the Coco-Double, a new adapter for dual B-Mount power, designed for high-performance lights and cameras and is suitable for use with both 24V and 48V.

A versatile block battery for high-performance lights and cameras, the new Coco-Double can convert two 24V B-Mount batteries into a 48V power source or, under 24V, achieve double the runtime compared to a single B-Mount battery.

The Coco-Double is directly mounted onto the light, either using a Super Clamp Pin Mount (compatible with all lights) or a Rail Mount (specifically for Arri Skypanels). Measuring 248 x 110 x 154mm, it accommodates two B-Mount connectors, which are compatible with all standard 24V B-Mount batteries. However, for use with lights, the bebob B480cine or B290cine are the ideal choices due to their exceptional capacity and performance.

According to the company, “with a continuous power output of up to 700W, the combination of two B-Mount batteries and the Coco-Double ensures the operation of a wide range of the most advanced and powerful lights. For example, two B480cine batteries mounted on the Coco-Double can power 650-watt lights from Sumolight (Sumomax), Creamsource (Vortex8), and Arri (Skypanel X21) for approximately 1.5 hours at maximum output. Two B290cine batteries reduce the runtime to just under an hour (55 minutes). For 500-watt lights like the Arri Orbiter, the runtime is 1 hour and 50 minutes (with two B480cine batteries) or 1 hour (with two B290cine batteries). The Arri Skypanel S60-C/S-120C impressively runs for 2 hours and 20 minutes with two B480cine batteries.”

Here is some more information about the Coco-Double:

Designed for use with both 48V and 24V equipment, the Coco-Double proves to be the perfect partner for long shooting days, bebob claims. Especially when combined with B-Mount power buffers like the B90cineML or B155cineML hot swap adapters, it acts as a completely uninterrupted power source for cameras.

If you want to use the Coco-Double to power a 100-watt camera, two B480cine batteries will allow for continuous filming for up to 9.5 hours, while two B155cine batteries will provide 3 hours of worry-free operation.

The Coco-Double is connected to the camera via an adapter cable – at 24V with the 24V XLR3 16A, at 48V via the 48V XLR10 cable. For use as a block battery, a convenient carrying handle is included, which can easily be mounted on the adapter. The desired output voltage can be individually adjusted directly on the adapter using a control knob.

The Coco-Double comes with an unrestricted two-year warranty.

Specifications Coco-Double

Output Voltage: 48V reg (+/- 2,5V reg); 24V reg (+/-5V)

Input Voltage: 28,8V unreg. (20,5V – 33,6V)

Max. Discharge Power: up to 700W (depending on battery model)

Max. Current Draw: 16A Outputs:

48V reg (XLR10pin – up to 50,5V possible)

24V reg (XLR3pin – up to 29V possible) Inputs:

2 x 24V B-Mount (2 x BMM24) Mounting on Light:

Spigot for Super Clamp Mount

Railmount (includes fixture for safety cable)

5-stage LED Display for charge status

Dimensions (WxHxD): 248 x 110 x 154mm

Weight: 1,580kg

Detachable Carrying Handle included

The recommended retail price for the Coco-Double is 998 € / 1149 USD. The adapter is available immediately from all authorised bebob dealers.