It’s a sustainable block of power… the new portable block battery from bebob, the environmentally friendly Green CUBE, suitable for a variety of applications on set, especially for powering cameras and lights.

In the search for sustainable power storage solutions, bebob has adopted sodium-ion batteries for sustainable power storage. In fact, the Green CUBE portable block battery uses sodium-ion technology for energy storage – these do not require critical raw materials, are easier to recycle and have a reduced risk of fire and explosion compared to lithium-ion batteries.

Sodium-ion batteries use sodium instead of lithium. Both are reactive alkali metals, but sodium is much more abundant and accessible than lithium. This makes the extraction of sodium less harmful to the environment and more cost effective. Compared to the complex and energy-intensive recycling process for lithium-ion batteries, sodium-ion batteries are also much easier to recycle.

Sodium-ion battery technology therefore helps to minimise the carbon footprint of power supplies in the broadcast and moving image industries by reducing emissions during extraction and recycling. Another advantage is that sodium-ion batteries are less flammable, less explosive and less prone to thermal overheating, which can also make them easier to transport.

“Reducing critical resources and reusing components are essential steps towards greater sustainability. At bebob, we have followed an environmentally friendly path from the very beginning: our lithium-ion batteries are repairable, which means they can be fitted with new cells at any time, significantly reducing their ecological footprint. It goes without saying that we also take care of professional recycling for our customers,” explains Michael Erkelenz, Managing Director of bebob factory.

“With our Green CUBE we go one step further. The combination of sustainability, safety and performance makes sodium-ion cells a promising approach in the development of portable batteries for the film and TV industry. Sodium-ion technology cannot yet be applied one-to-one to on-board batteries – but we are committed to using our years of expertise to develop this environmentally friendly technology into a real alternative.”

Like the proven bebob CUBE 1200, the Green CUBE has been designed for various applications in the moving image and broadcast industry. With a maximum load of 500W and a capacity of 446Wh it is suitable for demanding 24V applications – especially for powering cameras and lights. With a weight of approximately eight kilograms and compact dimensions, the ‘green’ CUBE is easy to carry and meets the demands for sustainable production as well as easy and versatile handling.

Specifications of the Green CUBE:

Multi-voltage: 12.4V / 24V

Max. load capacity: 500W

Capacity: 446Wh / 36Ah

Outputs:

2x USB-A 5V (2A)

1x Twist D-Tap 12V

2x XLR-4 12V

2x XLR-3 24V

Built-in charger

Dimensions (WxHxT): 208 x 356 x 167 mm

Weight: 8,35kg

The Green CUBE is currently available only on request. The price indicated by bebob is approximately €2,595, which translates to $2,725.