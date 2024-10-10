The Panasonic AW-UE160 PTZ Camera gets auto framing capabilities to help operators create on-site efficiencies and streamline the delivery of high-quality content as the livestreaming market grows.

At NAB New York, Panasonic Connect North America showcases its latest AV technology to create powerful workflows for the broadcast and live event markets.

With the livestreaming market projected to grow 23 percent from 2024 to 2030, production teams need flexible and scalable AV tools to streamline operations in fast-paced and challenging environments to keep up with this growth, so Panasonic Connect North America showcases at NAB New York (booth #611), its latest AV technology to create powerful workflows for the broadcast and live event markets.

This includes its new auto framing capabilities, available as a built-in Auto Framing Feature for the AW-UE160 PTZ Camera and an Advanced Auto Framing plug-in for Panasonic’s Media Production Suite. According to the company, these new capabilities will help operators create on-site efficiencies and streamline the delivery of high-quality content.

Panasonic’s new auto framing feature incorporates auto tracking, image recognition and auto framing technologies to deliver precise, user-defined camera framing for high quality, natural content. Framing pre-sets can be combined, including multi-subject group shots, while advanced human body detection allows consistent subject headroom.

Here is more information about the new solutions:

The built-in Auto Framing Feature for Panasonic’s AW-UE160 PTZ camera will be available from CY2025 Q1 via firmware updates and the Advanced Auto Framing plug-in for Panasonic’s Media Production Suite software platform will be available from CY2025 Q2. The Advanced Auto Framing plug-in will enable auto framing for various PTZs across the Panasonic lineup and will support multi-camera setup for auto framing to enhance subject-detection accuracy and operability while facial recognition technology enables optimal framing for specified individuals.

The new auto framing feature for the AW-UE160W/K can be used in conjunction with the AW-RP150GJ and AW-RP60GJ remote camera controllers, making it easy to fine-tune the camera angle during auto framing. In addition, synchronizing camera selection with auto framing in the Media Production Suite simplifies switching between auto and manual framing operations.

Capturing cinema-quality, versatile points of view

Compact, versatile cameras give production teams more flexibility to install cameras throughout indoor or outdoor venues to capture a variety of angles. With more points of view, operators can develop attention-grabbing content while streamlining workflows that wouldn’t be possible with large studio cameras.

Panasonic’s new AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 box-style 4K multi-purpose cameras bring cinema-quality shooting to a compact, versatile form factor ideal for remote scenarios across live events, corporate, and higher education. The AW-UB50 and AW-UB10, available in early 2025, are equipped with large-format sensors and deliver exceptional image quality with expressive detail. The AW-UB50 uses a full-size MOS sensor with 24.2M effective pixels while the AW-UB10 features a 4/3 type 10.3M effective pixel MOS sensor to give production teams the ability to document multiple subjects in a single frame. With Panasonic’s remote system, these cameras can remotely facilitate video production workflows.

Similarly, the recently launched AW-UE30 PTZ camera boasts a compact design and quiet operation to ensure that in-person experiences across corporate and higher education environments go uninterrupted by technology. Its enhanced video streaming with 4K/30p images make remote participants feel as if they are in-person while its horizontal wide-angle coverage of up to 74.1° and a maximum 20x*2 optical zoom allow teams to capture more points of view – even in challenging room layouts.

Navigating complex environments with easy-to-use solutions

LED lights and display walls bring shifting lighting conditions and color accuracy challenges to live event venues. The AK-UCX100 4K Studio Camera addresses these challenges with its new imager featuring color science to account for the specific colors generated by LED lighting and displays walls, as well as increased resolution and dynamic range that easily adapts to different environments. The new imager is less prone to moiré and contains an optical filter wheel setting to assist in managing these artifacts. Venues can create the same visual experiences for viewers regardless of location. Creators can operate the AK-UCX100 with other Panasonic studio cameras utilizing the same accessories, including the UCU700 Camera Control Unit, or they can operate the AK-UCX100 as a standalone device.

Panasonic’s KAIROS live production platform version 1.7 software elevates production workflows with new, powerful tools. The new KAIROS Emulator lets creators pre-program a show without requiring a physical hardware connection, ensuring production teams always have access to adjust shows. Creators can also use it as a training tool to familiarize themselves with the KAIROS feature set. The new smart routing feature maximizes input capacity by switching sources between active and idle states, enabling more inputs than the KAIROS Core can handle alone. Additionally, built-in cinematic effects such as film look and glow enhance a production’s creativity, eliminating the need for external processing.