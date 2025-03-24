Panasonic announced the launch of the AG-CX370, the latest addition to its CX series of professional camcorders designed for video production, broadcasting and live streaming.

Scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2025, the AG-CX370, which builds on the existing AG-CX350 with enhanced system capabilities, will be showcased at NAB 2025 from April 6 to 9.

The new high-end handheld camcorder (AG-CX370) is the latest addition to Panasonic’s CX series of professional camcorders designed for video production, broadcasting and live streaming. The new model features exceptional image quality and operability and is optimized for production, broadcasting and live streaming, with 4-channel audio, GENLOCK inputs and 12G-SDI output.

The AG-CX370 follows on the steps of the first model in CX series, the AG-CX350, which was introduced in 2019 for high-end imaging and enhanced creativity supported with 10-bit 4K recording, a wide-angle high-magnification zoom lens, HDR compatibility with V-Log/HLG, and a manual three-ring control—with advanced connectivity features such as streaming, SRT and NDI HX2.

Over the years, the AG-CX350 has been widely adopted as a high-performance handheld camcorder for professional video production and broadcasting. We are in 2025 and Panasonic unveils the new AG-CX370, which builds on these advanced capabilities thanks to numerous upgrades and higher-specification features.

Key upgrades

Here are the key upgrades you’ll find in the high-end handheld camcorder AG-CX370:

12G-SDI Output

The SDI output terminal now supports 12G for high-quality, uncompressed 4K video streaming to the latest video equipment. Simultaneous 4K output via SDI and HDMI is also supported.

GENLOCK Input

The newly integrated GENLOCK input terminal enables broadcast-quality synchronization in multi-camera systems.

4-channel Audio Input

In addition to two XLR inputs, a 3.5 mm stereo mini-jack input supports up to four external microphones for 4-channel audio recording.

4-channel Independent Audio Volume Controls

Each channel has a dedicated volume control for precise manual adjustment.

NDI HX2 Compatible

Built-in NDI HX2 compatibility is provided for IP-based transmissions and camera control when connected to NDI -compatible devices, such as switchers and decoders. NDI HX2 efficiency ensures smooth, high-quality IP live video production (recording, streaming and 4K output are not available in NDI HX2 mode.)

Effortless Vertical Video Recording

A vertical video flag enables ingest/play/edit as a vertical video by using video editing software.

Key Features

Wide-angle, High magnification Zoom Lens with Three Manual Rings

• Professional three-ring control (zoom, focus and iris).

• 24.5 mm (35mm equivalent) wide-angle 20x optical zoom, and i.Zoom.

• High-precision AF with face detection, auto-tracking and 5-axis hybrid image stabilization.

High-quality 4K Video with HDR/V-Log Gamma

• High-definition, high-sensitivity 1.0-type 15M MOS sensor.

• Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) for HDR recording, along with V-Log Gamma adopted from Panasonic’s VARICAM cinema cameras.

• Broadcast-quality image tuning with 16-axis independent color correction.

Advanced Streaming and IP-based Live Production Capabilities

• 4K direct streaming via RTMP, RTMPS, RTSP and SRT protocols.

• LAN port with NDI HX compatibility for seamless IP-based live production.

Multi-Codec and Dual Slots for Flexible Recording

• 4K/60p/10-bit MOV recording with high-efficiency HEVC codec.

• HD recording compatible with AVC-ULTRA (P2 MXF) and AVCHD formats. (Not all AVC-ULTRA formats are supported, and standard P2 cards are not compatible.)

• 10-bit variable frame rate (VFR) without cropping.

• 4-channel 24-bit PCM audio recording.

• Dual memory card slots supporting relay, simultaneous and background recording.

• Pre-REC, interval recording, timestamping and still image capture.

Enhanced System Expandability and Mobility for Professional Use

• Focus/zoom wired remote control, IP remote control over LAN and wireless remote control via tablet or smartphone.

• V-Log or V709 in V-Log, or HDR/SDR in HLG, for each video output (SDI, HDMI and LCD).

• Fully compatible with multi-camera systems with GENLOCK IN and TC IN/OUT terminals.

• TSL protocol for switcher-linked tally display.

• Simultaneous display on high-brightness, high-definition LCDs and EVFs.

• Low power consumption and high-capacity, fast-charging battery for extended recording.