Creamsource introduced Slyyd at NAB 2025, a free, professional-grade DMX lighting control app designed for simplicity, speed, and precision for filmmakers. Alec Cohen stopped by the booth to detail how Slyyd offers seamless cross-brand color matching using XY coordinates as well as various versions that creatives can take advantage of. Slyyd Go, the free version, controls up to three fixtures, while Slyyd Plus unlocks two full DMX universes, supports saved looks, effects modes, and connects to most CRMX or DMX systems.

