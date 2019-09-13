Able to record high quality images supporting 4K and HDR with high-efficiency 10-bit HEVC CODEC the new Panasonic AJ-CX4000GJ will be launched in December 2019. See it at IBC 2019.

The AJ-CX4000GJ is a B4 lens mount interchangeable lens camera recorder that is typical for broadcast use. It is equipped with a large-sized 4.4K image sensor, and enables high quality 4K (UHD) image recording with a horizontal resolution of 2000 TV lines by oversampling. It is also compatible with HDR, compliant with BT.2100 and BT.2020.

The high efficiency and high image quality “HEVC” CODEC is adopted for the recording of 4K images. Long time recording with 4K/10-bit high image quality is possible with a bit rate of approximately 100 Mbps. The high speed transfer and high reliable “expressP2” card or the low running cost “microP2” card (the SDXC memory card can also be used) can be selected for the recording media. It also supports the recording of the “AVC-ULTRA” CODEC (HD) from the conventional P2HD Series. UHD 60p/50p 10-bit 4:2:2 output via a 12G-SDI output is also possible.

See the Panasonic AJ-CX4000GJ at IBC 2019

Additionally, it offers an innovative network solution. Images can be distributed in HD mode to internet live streaming services using the “Direct Streaming” function, compatible with RTSP, RTMP and RTMPS. The LAN terminal equipped with a lock mechanism (1000BASE-T compatibility) supports NDI|HX connectivity (NDI | HX, a technology of NewTek, Inc. To use this function, an activation keycode from NewTek is required). Transmission and camera control is possible with an IP connection, and can be linked to a recording/distribution system combined with Panasonic’s remote camera.

For the recording and distributing sports events and documentary recording, this camera recorder offers the high-quality 4K images that are required in the broadcasting industry.

The new member of the CX family, the Panasonic AJ-CX4000GJ is on display at the IBC 2019 broadcasting exhibition in Amsterdam, Netherlands from September 13 to September 17, 2019.

