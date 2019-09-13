News

Panasonic AJ-CX4000GJ, a broadcast shoulder mount 4K camera recorder

Panasonic announced the new AJ-CX4000GJ broadcast shoulder mount 4K camera recorder, which follows the handheld-type AG-CX350 as the new “CX” Series lineup of 4K camera recorders.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes September 13, 2019

Panasonic AJ-CX4000GJ, a broadcast shoulder mount 4K camera recorder

Able to record high quality images supporting 4K and HDR with high-efficiency 10-bit HEVC CODEC the new Panasonic AJ-CX4000GJ will be launched in December 2019. See it at IBC 2019.

The AJ-CX4000GJ is a B4 lens mount interchangeable lens camera recorder that is typical for broadcast use. It is equipped with a large-sized 4.4K image sensor, and enables high quality 4K (UHD) image recording with a horizontal resolution of 2000 TV lines by oversampling. It is also compatible with HDR, compliant with BT.2100 and BT.2020.

The high efficiency and high image quality “HEVC” CODEC is adopted for the recording of 4K images. Long time recording with 4K/10-bit high image quality is possible with a bit rate of approximately 100 Mbps. The high speed transfer and high reliable “expressP2” card or the low running cost “microP2” card (the SDXC memory card can also be used) can be selected for the recording media. It also supports the recording of the “AVC-ULTRA” CODEC (HD) from the conventional P2HD Series. UHD 60p/50p 10-bit 4:2:2 output via a 12G-SDI output is also possible.

See the Panasonic AJ-CX4000GJ at IBC 2019

Additionally, it offers an innovative network solution. Images can be distributed in HD mode to internet live streaming services using the “Direct Streaming” function, compatible with RTSP, RTMP and RTMPS. The LAN terminal equipped with a lock mechanism (1000BASE-T compatibility) supports NDI|HX connectivity (NDI | HX, a technology of NewTek, Inc. To use this function, an activation keycode from NewTek is required). Transmission and camera control is possible with an IP connection, and can be linked to a recording/distribution system combined with Panasonic’s remote camera.

For the recording and distributing sports events and documentary recording, this camera recorder offers the high-quality 4K images that are required in the broadcasting industry.

The new member of the CX family,  the Panasonic AJ-CX4000GJ is on display at the IBC 2019 broadcasting exhibition in Amsterdam, Netherlands from September 13 to September 17, 2019.


Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Primestream shows advanced acquisition capabilities at IBC 2019

IBC 2019: Panasonic shows camera with world’s first 8K organic sensor

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

DoPchoice unveils series of light influencer tools for ARRI Orbiter
News

DoPchoice unveils series of light influencer tools for ARRI Orbiter

  DoPchoice engineers have been busy. Besides all the other news the company presented,...
IBC 2019: Panasonic shows camera with world’s first 8K organic sensor
News

IBC 2019: Panasonic shows camera with world’s first 8K organic sensor

Panasonic shows at IBC 2019 the prototype 8K camera system, displayed as a reference...
Primestream shows advanced acquisition capabilities at IBC 2019
News

Primestream shows advanced acquisition capabilities at IBC 2019

Primestream has expanded and enhanced its acquisition and ingest capabilities and will demonstrate them...
Fujifilm X-A7 mirrorless creates 4K video using data equal to 6K
News

Fujifilm X-A7 mirrorless creates 4K video using data equal to 6K

Cinema quality 4K videos is Fujifilm’s promise with the new X-A7 mirrorless digital camera,...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of