NAB Show

PVC at NAB 2025: Is the future of Virtual Production an iPhone?

PVC News Staff
April 7, 2025
Alec Cohen stopped by the Axon booth to explore the real-time virtual production capabilities that Lightcraft is opening up that allow tiny teams that can now achieve major results. Lightcraft  brings cinematic compositing stright to an iPhone. Additionally, the solution integrates with major 3D software like Blender, Nuke, Unreal, Maya, and Cinema 4D, streamlining the workflow from production to post. Their AI-driven compositing tool will soon open up even more opportunities.

See all of our NAB 2025 coverage here.

 

NAB 2025 nab2025

