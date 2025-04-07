DigitalGlue is offering NAB 2025 attendees a free, on-site Workflow Audit designed to reveal the invisible bottlenecks that steal time, drain budgets, and disrupt creative momentum.

DigitalGlue offers free workflow assessments at the 2025 NAB Show to help video teams eliminate hidden inefficiencies.

DigitalGlue doesn’t just help you stay ahead of the curve; the company sets you on the right course for smooth sailing in all your media endeavors. Built for editors, post supervisors, producers, and IT managers alike, the Workflow Audit available for free at Booth SL5411, pinpoints lost time caused by file duplication, manual transfers, versioning chaos, and unnecessary relinking—then offers tailored recommendations to reclaim those hours.

The audit takes less than 5 minutes and delivers a personalized score across five critical dimensions of media workflows:

Creativity & Momentum

Time & Effort

Collaboration & Access

Scalability & Growth

Stress & Satisfaction

“Creative professionals deserve tools that work with them, not against them,” said Nick Anderson, Product Manager for creative.space, DigitalGlue’s all-inclusive managed storage service. “This audit opens their eyes to the time they’re losing—not because of bad habits, but because of systems that weren’t built for the way they work.”

DigitalGlue says that “selecting the right tools is only half the battle—the real challenge is making them work seamlessly together to enhance productivity and creative output” and explains that “we meet you and your infrastructure where you’re at to find practical solutions for your needs today while preparing you for what’s on the horizon.”

“We’ve seen world-class teams burning out not from the creative work, but from all the workarounds they’ve had to build just to stay moving,” said Sean Busby, President of DigitalGlue. “Our mission with creative.space is to give that time—and that energy—back.”

Attendees are invited to visit DigitalGlue at Booth SL5411 to take the free Workflow Assessment. In less than five minutes, they’ll receive a personalized score and actionable insights tailored to their workflow. Plus, everyone who completes the assessment will have the chance to win a prize.

Added Busby, “Don’t miss your chance to work smarter and walk away a winner.”

For further information: www.digitalglue.com and creative.space.