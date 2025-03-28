RED Slashes Price of KOMODO 6K Camera to Just $2,995

In a major announcement that has sent some pretty interesting waves throughout the filmmaking industry, RED Digital Cinema has significantly reduced the price of its popular KOMODO 6K camera. Before the price drop the KOMODO 6K was priced at $4,995, the camera is now available for just $2,995—a staggering $2,000 price drop. This unexpected move makes the choice to jump into the RED ecosystem more accessible.

RED KOMODO 6K

The RED KOMODO 6K has gained a strong reputation for its high-end features, including a 19-megapixel Super 35 sensor with a global shutter. The camera’s compact, box-style design allows for versatile shooting configurations, whether handheld, mounted on a gimbal, or used for drone cinematography. It also supports 16-bit Redcode RAW recording, offering extensive control in post-production workflows. By combining the global shutter and 6K resolution, RED had a bonafide crash camera that was also a great camera for all other situations.

RED’s decision to lower the price by 40% is seen as a bold step in making RED cinema tools more widely available. Filmmakers who previously viewed the KOMODO 6K as an aspirational purchase can now seriously consider adding it to their production gear.

What’s Driving the Price Drop?

Speculation is mounting that the price reduction is influenced by RED’s recent acquisition by Nikon. My experience believes this could be part of a broader strategy to expand RED’s market share and appeal to a wider audience, particularly as Nikon seeks to strengthen its position in the cinema camera industry. This move could also be a response to increasing competition from brands offering high-quality video capabilities at lower price points. Lastly, on the speculation front, NAB is right around the corner and RED / Nikon may have something interesting to show within the ballpark of the KOMODO 6K.

RED’s decision to reduce the price of the KOMODO 6K is one of the most significant developments in the cinema camera market in recent years. By making this powerful tool more affordable, RED is reinforcing its commitment to innovation and accessibility in professional filmmaking. Whether you’re a seasoned cinematographer or an up-and-coming filmmaker, the newly priced KOMODO 6K is an opportunity worth considering.