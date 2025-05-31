RED will have live demonstrations of its new cameras at Cine Gear Expo but has also prepared a series of panels featuring award-winning cinematographers and industry innovators.

RED Digital Cinema will show the V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X Z Mount at Cine Gear for the first time, but the company will also showcase cinematic mastery with three must-see panels.

RED Digital Cinema, Inc., a Nikon Group company, will be located at booth 060 on the Universal Lot during Cine Gear Expo 2025, a place where attendees can explore live demonstrations of the V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X with Nikon Z Mount. The new Z Mount variant cameras, with shallower flange depth and wider diameter, enable lens designs with higher sharpness, superior aberration control, and unrivaled low-light performance. These lenses deliver edge-to-edge detail and advanced autofocus capabilities.

The V-RAPTOR XL [X], RED’s groundbreaking Global Vision technology with Extended Highlights and Phantom Track for Virtual Production, along with RED Connect and the latest firmware updates, will be on display for visitors to experience.

“We’re excited to share the V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X Z Mount at Cine Gear for the first time,” said RED Digital Cinema CEO Keiji Oishi. “This option empowers filmmakers with unmatched versatility in lens selection including the highly evaluated NIKKOR Z lens and autofocus improvements.”

As Cine Gear Expo is also a place to learn and discover, alongside the presentation of tools providing filmmakers with superior image capture and enhanced lens flexibility, RED brings industry icons to the event, with three must-see panels featuring award-winning cinematographers and industry innovators, delivering in-depth discussions on cinematic artistry and technology.

“We’re honored to showcase the most visionary filmmakers in the industry and our latest innovations in digital cinema technology,” added Oishi. “From Henry Braham’s dynamic approach to superhero storytelling to the artistic mastery of the filmmaking team at “Chef’s Table” and Don Burgess’ iconic visuals, these discussions will inspire and enlighten audiences.

Here is all you need to know about the three must-see panels that showcase cinematic mastery at Cine Gear Expo 2025:

Friday, June 6 at 5:15 PM (Theater 2)

Look up: “Superman’” Cinematographer Henry Braham, BSC Wants Someone to Talk To…

RED hosts a conversation with Henry Braham, BSC, the award-winning cinematographer of “Superman.” Braham will discuss his part in bringing a director’s cinematic vision to the screen. Known for “The Instigators,” “The Suicide Squad” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 & 3,” Braham brings a fresh approach to the Man of Steel with his interpretation of James Gunn’s dynamic, immersive sequences to redefine superhero storytelling. Moderated by RED’s Naida Albright.

Friday, June 6 at 6:15 PM (Theater 2)

“Chef’s Table: Legends”- Savoring 10 Years of Cinematic Cuisine

The Emmy-nominated “Chef’s Table” filmmaking team including Creator David Gelb, Executive Producer Brian McGinn and Cinematographers Adam Bricker, ASC and Will Basanta will reflect on a decade of capturing the visual feast of Netflix’s groundbreaking series. From mouthwatering close-ups to storytelling through texture and light, they’ll explore how cinematic techniques have evolved, shaping how audiences experience food on screen. Moderated by Albright, this conversation delves into the artistry, challenges, and innovations behind one of the most iconic culinary series of the past decade.

Saturday, June 7 at 3:15 PM (Theater 2)

Mastering the Frame: RED and ShotDeck in Conversation with Don Burgess, ASC

Join RED and ShotDeck for a live Shot Talk with legendary Oscar-nominee Don Burgess, ASC, whose groundbreaking work on films like “Forrest Gump,” “Cast Away” and “Aquaman” has set a visual standard in modern filmmaking. Moderated by ShotDeck Founder and revered filmmaker Lawrence Sher, ASC and Albright, this conversation explores Burgess’ approach to storytelling, his collaboration with directors, and the evolving technology shaping the industry. With curated ShotDeck images, this session delves into the artistry behind some of cinema’s most iconic visuals.

RED’s panel discussions will be free to Expo attendees, on a first-come basis. The live demonstrations of the V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X with Nikon Z Mount take place at booth 060 on the Universal Lot, with hands-on demos available for those interested.