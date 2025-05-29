With a lineup that promises a vibrant mix of gear exhibits and tech showcases, Cine Gear Expo is also a good excuse to explore the epicenter of filmland, with stages that were essential for film and television classics.

Cine Gear Expo LA 2025 will open Friday, June 6, 11:00 am to 7:00 pm, and Saturday, June 7, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Universal Studios Lot, 3900 Lankershim Bl., Universal City, CA. This edition takes place at the famed Universal Studios Lot, making the event a unique experience for attendees; focused on creating an immersive experience for professionals across the cinematic spectrum—the lineup promises a vibrant mix of gear exhibits, filmmaking and career panels, tech showcases, and unforgettable networking opportunities—amid one of the world’s most historic studios.

Attendees are invited to explore the epicenter of filmland, with stages that were essential for film and television classics like Back to the Future, Halloween, Jurassic Park, Psycho, Desperate Housewives, Apollo 13—and continue to set the scene for today’s productions.

Among the legendary scenery of Courthouse Square, the New York Avenues and the Lot’s storied sound stages, the Expo will feature hands-on exhibits and demonstrations from leading companies including ARRI, Aputure, Astera, Blackmagic Design, Cartoni, Creative Solutions, Fujifilm, RED, Leitz Cine, Nanlux, Matthews, Sony, Tiffen, and Zeiss, to name just a few. Visitors can get up close and personal with cutting-edge developments in camera, optics, lighting, as well as breakthroughs in virtual production, AI-assisted workflows, sustainable filmmaking practices, and more.

Universal and Cine Gear have come together to create a series of unique activations. “Back to the Backlot: A Back to the Future Experience” invites attendees to a time-traveling tribute on Stage 34, complete with set recreations and a special conversation with the film’s acclaimed cinematographer, Dean Cundey, ASC, CSC. That evening, Cundey will be honored with the California Dreaming Award, celebrating this lifelong Angelino for his inspiring resume of shot-in-California productions which have helped shape the Golden State’s image for generations of film aficionados.

Cine Gear Expo will also pay tribute to two individuals who exemplify the spirit of innovation and community. Alice Brooks, ASC (“Wicked”, “tick, tick… BOOM!”, “In the Heights”) will receive the Visionary Award, and George Mooradian, ASC, ACG (“Country Comfort” “The Exes”, Happily Divorced”) will be honored with the Karl Kresser Heart of the Community Award.

The Expo’s panels and screenings exemplify the diverse voices shaping the industry. As a special treat, incoming ASC President Mandy Walker ASC, ACS will introduce the annual favorite, “Dialogue with ASC Cinematographers” featuring 10 ASC members in a candid discussion led by George Mooradian, ASC, ACG. “Behind the Lens: Women Documentary Cinematographers,” moderated by Shana Hagan, ASC, will spotlight powerful perspectives in non-fiction filmmaking. Aputure will present A Lifetime of Visual Storytelling with panelists Sir Roger Deakins ASC, CBE, BSC, and collaborator James Deakins.

Also on the action-packed schedule “Mastering the Frame: RED and ShotDeck in Conversation” brings Don Burgess, ASC, and Lawrence Sher, ASC together with Naida Albright for their insights on the power of visual language in high-format filmmaking. SOC will present The Making of The Studio narrated by Michael Bravin. ICG and IATSE Local 600 will present Virtual Lighting for Virtual Production. And, in a nod to cinema’s roots, the Tony Gaudio Foundation will screen “The Lost Legacy of Tony Gaudio” with a Q&A to honor the Oscar-winning cinematographer and inventor for his groundbreaking contributions to Hollywood’s golden age.

Tickets for Cine Gear Expo LA 2025 are still available at http://www.cinegearexpo.com/la-expo/registration.