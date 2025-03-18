The industry’s premier filmmaking exposition has chosen the world-renowned Universal Studios Lot for Cine Gear Expo LA 2025, which starts June 6 and has now opened registration.

A crossroads of filmmakers and cutting-edge technology, Cine Gear Expo’s next edition will take place at the revered film and television production mecca known as Universal Studios Lot.

Universal Studios Lot is known for their legendary stages, beautifully appointed theatres, and outdoor city streets, parks & squares— seen in countless film and television spectacles. “We are excited to welcome the Cine Gear community to this iconic destination,” announces Cine Gear Expo Co-Founder/CEO Juliane Grosso. “The Universal Lot offers an abundance of everything we look for to create a valuable and unforgettable experience.”

Founded in 1912, Universal Studios Lot has grown from humble beginnings to a landmark of the American film industry. The expansive campus is rooted in rich history, vast production capabilities, and iconic backlot sets, making it a central figure in the narrative of entertainment and innovation. It has got everything, including a modern state-of-the-art LED volume, lighting package, the Universal Virtual Production Stage, conveniently located near the full range of Universal Studios’ production, post, and broadcast services, the stage is available for feature, episodic, alternative, commercial, and streaming projects.

A crossroads of filmmakers and cutting-edge technology, Cine Gear Expo is known globally as the best place in filmmaking to discover groundbreaking innovations, connect with top-tier creatives, and discover the latest gear from mainstay brands and next gen innovators at hundreds of industry booths. Attendees can hone their skills at hands-on equipment demos, pick up tips at filmmaker panels, and enjoy educational sessions, screenings, and guild & association presentations–topped off by world-class mingling with friends and colleagues.

Beyond the Expo, other offerings that week include Cine Gear’s Film Series Screenings and a Master Class featuring renowned filmmaker instructors.

Doors open for Exhibits and Seminars Friday, June 6 at 11:00 am – 7:00 pm and Saturday, June 7 at 10:00am – 5:00pm. The Universal Studios Lot is located at 3900 Lankershim Blvd., Universal City, between Hollywood and Burbank, California. Follow the link to register for the Cine Gear Expo LA 2025 event.