Cine Gear Expo starts June 7, and excitement is building for the opening of Cine Gear Expo at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.

This year’s Cine Gear Expo holds much to look forward to—from technology previews, film screenings, educational panels, guild and association presentations, and filmmaker talks, to the best mingling in the biz—all under the California sunshine.

Promising to be bigger, bolder, and more inspiring than ever before, the 2024 edition of the Cine Gear Expo Los Angeles is unique in concept, offering artists and technicians the opportunity to discover state-of-the-art technology and techniques including content capture hardware, workflow software, support equipment, and the latest production services. Invitees get hands-on training, gain knowledge and skills from world technology leaders and network with peers all within a professional and comfortable environment.

Kicking it off on Friday June 7, at the iconic Warner Bros. Steven J Ross Theater is the Film Competition Screening, featuring entries from students and professionals in the Independent Short Films, Student Films, and Music Video/Commercial categories.

Here is some more information about the event, shared by Cine Gear Expo:

Educational panels on Friday and Saturday include presentations by RED, Sony, Canon, Blackmagic, Panasonic LUMIX, AbelCine, and American Film Institute.

Sessions on June 7 and 8 include:

Getting to Know grandMA3 presented by ACT Entertainment

The Altitude Awards + The ICON Award presented by Women in Media

Focus On Cine Lenses From the Buyer’s POV presented by DCS

Women Camera Operators of Unscripted presented by SOC

Accelerating Zero-Emission Solutions Through the Clean Mobile Power Initiative

Got Agent? presented by Cine Gear Expo

Dialogue with ASC Cinematographers by ASC

The Art & Science of Camera Motion presented by IATSE Local 600

Esteemed speakers include: Sam McCurdy ASC, BSC, Jeff Cronenweth ASC, Erik Messerchmidt ASC, Wally Pfister ASC, BSC, DGA, Eric Branco, Alice Brooks ASC, Polly Morgan ASC, BSC, Markus Förderer ASC, BVK, and Lawrence Sher ASC. https://www.cinegearexpo.com/la-expo/schedule/

Visitors can explore over 270 booths on the iconic Warner Bros. Midwest, French and New York streets and four stages which will house indoor exhibits filled with the latest tech from top vendors.

Friday, 6:30pm, Cine Gear Expo presents a special full-length screening of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga at the Steven J. Ross Theater. Admission is first come, first serve.

Cine Gear’s VIP Reception and Awards Ceremony is set for Friday at 7:15pm. This invitation-only event is Cine Gear’s annual opportunity to bestow an array of honors: Legacy Lifetime Achievement Award to Sir Roger Deakins ASC, BSC, CBE, Visionary Award to Rodrigo Prieto ASC, AMC, Industry Innovator Award to the Team Deakins Podcast, and Karl Kresser Heart of the Community Award which goes to ASC’s Patty Armacost.

This year’s Master Class “Lensflares for Creative Use,” presented by Markus Förderer ASC, BVK (Red Notice, Origins, Independence Day: Resurgence, Constellation) will take place Sunday, June 9, 1:00-3:00pm. Held nearby at Creamsource, Förderer will share unique lighting and camera techniques for visual storytelling in this hands-on live demo.

Cine Gear Expo 2024, held at Warner Bros. Studios, promises to be bigger, bolder, and more inspiring than ever before. For directions, schedule, and more information visit www.cinegearexpo.com

Register for admission at https://www.cinegearexpo.com/la-expo/registration/