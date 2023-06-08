Shine bright and trust your color with new tools shown at the Cine Gear LA Expo

The inside of Cine Gear LA expo displayed an array of lights and tools to help you craft the perfect production. Check out our conversations below!

Aputure: Time to go into the eye of the storm….the Electro Storm that is, with Aputure! Learn more about the new line up and electronic mount through our robust conversation with Daniel Colmenares of Aputure.

The Colorbox from AJA: Nicknamed a “Lut box on steroids,” the Colorbox promises a precise color pipeline for your conversion needs.

Hobolite: We caught Hobolite for a walkthrough of the 100W “workhorse” Avant, courtesy of Mornee Sherry of Hobolite.