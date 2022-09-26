Cine Gear Atlanta 2022, an annual favorite of the southern filmmaking community, opens its doors at 10 am Friday, October 7th and runs through 5 pm Saturday the 8th at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville GA.

Ready to roll at Trilith Studios, Cine Gear Expo Atlanta 2022 is a free event, but guests must register to attend any special event, screening or seminar. Those registering online are immediately participating in one more thing: Blackmagic Design is sponsoring a free Registration Raffle which will give-away two licenses for DaVinci Resolve Studio (MSRP $295) and more.

With the countdown now on for opening day of Cine Gear Expo Atlanta 2022 (or Cine Gear Atlanta as some will call it), the organizers say that filmmakers, broadcasters and content creators alike are invited to see, learn, and mingle among the rows of worldwide motion picture services and technology exhibits from Anton Bauer to Zeiss on the 700-acre grounds of the region’s top studio, the beautiful Trilith Studios in Fayetteville GA.

From Bolero to Synology

This year’s Premier Series of seminars and panels aims to please. Friday’s lineup starts at 11 am with The International Cinematographers Guild IATSE Local 600’s Establishing a Culture of on-Set Safety. Next the topic moves to The Georgia Entertainment Tax Incentive – What you need to know from the Georgia Production Partnership. At 1 pm RDH presents New capabilities LiveU brings to production environments both off and on-set. Later, Trilith Studios and Prysm present How Tech is Evolving Storytelling in Hollywood.

It does not end there, as Riedel Communications will host an on-site Bolero Workshop plus Bolero Setup Competition. Following that Synology hosts Beyond external hard drives: Building a collaborative & efficient filmmaking environment with network attached storage. Friday’s last seminar held by Kodak Film Lab Atlanta, Panavision and Light Iron offers an overview of workflows from set through scanning and into the digital dailies pipeline for productions shooting on film.

Saturday starts with The International Cinematographers Guild IATSE’s Nailing the Frame, as Local 600’s star Camera Operators unpack key elements of meeting the vastly different demands of features, episodic TV, unscripted, and sitcom production. Then join Blackmagic and Roninfilm for Pump Up the Volume with Roninfilm Virtual Production. Next up is a ZEISS Conversation with Snehal Patel and William Wages ASC as they discuss the cinematographer’s distinguished career.

Some serious socializing

There is also time for the popular Dialogue with ASC Cinematographers panel moderated by George Mooradian ASC, who is joined by ASC members James Neihouse, Don FauntLeRoy, William Wages, Billy Dickson, Sidney Sidell, and Anastas Michos. Last but never least, renowned lens expert and co-author of The Cine Lens Manual, Jay Holben, will cover Vintage vs Modern Lenses – Understand the Differences and How to Choose the Best Lens for Your Story.

At 6 pm Friday evening, Cine Gear Atlanta will host a Southern Cine Soirée dedicated to friends in the Atlanta motion picture community. Cine Gear credentialed registrants are welcome to let down their hair studio-style, and settle in for a tasty bite and serious socializing.

Admission to Cine Gear Expo Atlanta is free at: https://www.cinegearexpo.com/atl-expo/atl-registration/. For those who might need it, Trilith Studios are at 461 Sandy Creek Road, Fayetteville, GA.

For additional information on upcoming shows, industry vendors and happenings throughout the year visit www.cinegearexpo.com