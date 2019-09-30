News

Cine Gear Expo returns to Atlanta

Renowned Pinewood Atlanta Studios will once again open its doors for the Cine Gear Expo on October 4-5, 2019. Cine Gear encourages early registration to avoid long lines for this sought after event.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes September 30, 2019

Cine Gear Expo returns to Atlanta

It’s that time of the year again! Cine Gear Expo returns to the Atlanta area for the second consecutive year with its hallmark industry leading exhibits, seminars and events, at Pinewood Atlanta Studios.

One hundred exhibits and presentations, ten complimentary seminars and panels and so many new products to discover make each new edition of Cine Gear Expo more important than the previous.  As organizers Juliane Grosso and Karl Kresser say in the opening text, of the Cine Gear News – Atlanta 2019 .pdf document “since its first opening in 1996, Cine Gear Expo has become a dynamic educational and community driven company dedicated to the power of filmmaking. Cine Gear does all this on behalf of manufacturers, vendors, guilds, organizations and filmmakers. We thank our industry and production teams for their year-round work and support. Enjoy the show.”

This second consecutive year of Cine Gear Expo at the Pinewood Atlanta Studios happens on October 4-5, 2019, taking the event to the Atlanta area. Like its Hollywood counterpart, the event brings the South’s filmmakers and content creators face to face with the world’s top technology, rental houses, guilds, associations, and trade publications, while hobnobbing with local colleagues.

A stage to introduce new tools

The show hosts 100 exhibits and presentations by international giants from ARRI to ZEISS and showcases trusted locals including Visions in Color, MBS Equipment Co., TRP International, Ascend Aerials, Elemental Camera, Dynamic Remote Systems, South-Pak, Sourcemaker and Wavelength Color. Guilds and trade organizations on hand will include: IATSE Local 479, ICG Local 600, SOC Society of Camera Operators and the ASC American Society of Cinematographers.

Due to its growing gravitas as an international platform, many vendors choose Cine Gear as the venue to introduce their newest tools. FilmGear introduces the Helios RGB 700W Space Light. Also in the light arena is A.C. Lighting’s introduction of LuminRadio’s MoonLight wireless lighting control. Lex Products unveils the TRUE1 Tee Power Distribution System. Also being introduced is the Ovide Smart DMT One, which reads cards and disks to transform raw clips to a chosen format, and Ovide Smart Stream, the answer to streaming clips on iPads or iPhones.

Seminars, panels… and time for a drink

Ten complimentary seminars and panels cover filmmaking insights, techniques, safety, virtual production and emerging technology brought to you by: ICG Local 600, Zeiss, ASC, Women behind the Scenes, ARRI, SHOTOVER, PCE & Kodak.

But it is not all work. Friday evening (8:00-10:00pm) the busy day concludes with Cine Gear’s Hosted Opening Night Industry Mixer held adjacent to the Expo and Georgia Film Academy at Pinewood Atlanta’s Studio Café. Guests (with Cine Gear admission badge) can enjoy a chill vibe with drinks, dinner and live music. The Expo encourages early arrival as seating is limited.

Saturday afternoon October 5th PRG Production Resource Group Atlanta hosts Happy Hour with drinks and munchies from 3:00-5:00pm at the Stage A Annex Lounge and grounds.

Cine Gear Expo Atlanta runs October 4, 12-noon to 8pm and October 5, 10 am to 5pm.  Follow the link for online registration.


Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Huawei VR Glass: an IMAX certified headset for video and games

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

Recapping IBC 2019
Post Production

Recapping IBC 2019

The IBC Show in Amsterdam is by far one of my favorite trade shows...
DoPchoice unveils series of light influencer tools for ARRI Orbiter
News

DoPchoice unveils series of light influencer tools for ARRI Orbiter

  DoPchoice engineers have been busy. Besides all the other news the company presented,...
ARRI Orbiter: ultra-bright LED with a variety of optics to choose from
News

ARRI Orbiter: ultra-bright LED with a variety of optics to choose from

The new LED luminaire Orbiter is, according to ARRI,  the most technologically advanced luminaire...
Focus ramping: when T-stops go bad
Experts

Focus ramping: when T-stops go bad

Years ago, while assisting on a sitcom, I helped the director of photography shoot...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of