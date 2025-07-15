DigitalGlue has announced that live demonstrations of creative.space, its fully managed storage platform, will be conducted at the upcoming RED Cinema Broadcast Demo Day.

Designed to streamline demanding broadcast and cinematic workflows, creative.space enables production teams to move effortlessly from ingest through delivery… without bottlenecks.

Hosted by RED Digital Cinema, DigitalGlue, and Trilogy Studios, this exclusive one-day event provides attendees with an opportunity to experience creative.space along with cutting-edge cameras, and motion control solutions firsthand. Demo Day will be held on Wednesday, July 30 from 10:00 AM – 4:30 PM at Trilogy Studios in Fort Worth, Texas. Attendance is free, but space is limited. Guests are encouraged to secure their spot to explore the broadcast and virtual production workflows, and network with industry leaders before registration closes on July 23rd.

DigitalGlue’s fully managed storage platform, creative.space is designed to streamline demanding broadcast and cinematic workflows—especially those involving RAW files from RED cameras. The platform enables production teams to move effortlessly from ingest through delivery, without the typical bottleneck inherent in traditional storage systems.

DigitalGlue’s demo will showcase how creative.space empowers users to:

Mount volumes once and access from anywhere—no syncing, no relinking

Edit high-res and RAW media directly from storage in DaVinci Resolve, Premiere Pro, and After Effects

Share media instantly with collaborators, including both proxies and high-res files

Eliminate version chaos and reduce IT overhead for creative teams

“This event is the perfect opportunity for media professionals to see how creative.space integrates into RED camera workflows, especially in high-pressure environments like live broadcast and XR production,” said Sean Busby, President of DigitalGlue. “We built creative.space to put powerful, intuitive tools directly in the hands of creatives—so they can focus on the story, not the technology.”

In addition to the creative.space demo, the RED Digital Cinema Broadcast Demo Day will include hands-on access to RED’s full camera lineup, including the V-RAPTOR [X] and XL [X] broadcast setup, KOMODO and KOMODO-X for flexible shooting scenarios, and the opportunity to see the B4 to RF lens mount in action.

Other highlights include a RED Broadcast + RED Control workshop led by James Lucarelli that will explore how to optimize RED cameras in live and broadcast environments using RED Control; a demonstration of StudioBot Light from Mark Roberts Motion Control; and a look at XR workflows and Phantom Track technology highlighting virtual production techniques led by Dan Duran.