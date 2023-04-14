RED DIGITAL CINEMA will bring its latest innovations to the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show April 15-19. RED Connect, RED Connect Module and newest cameras will be in spotlight.

RED DIGITAL CINEMA will bring its latest innovations to the NAB Show, April 15-19, including the RED Connect Module and RED Connect, a license-enabled feature that allows delivery of full resolution, live R3D video streaming via RED’s V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL camera systems. From cinema, virtual production and broadcast, to live events and sports, RED enables creators to complete their mission for incredible production.

Here is a guide to RED DIGITAL CINEMA’s presentations during the event. Conferencegoers can see the latest from RED throughout the NAB show floor, including:

B&H (Booth #C8317)

Live Cinematic 8K with The Studio-B&H, in partnership with RED, HP and NVIDIA: The unique RED Connect live 8K workflow brings the power of R3D images to real-time 8K live output. This includes transferring a stream of 8K RAW files from the just-released RED Connect Module for V-RAPTOR cameras via a fiber connection to a high-performance HP Z8 Fury G5. An HP workstation will use a state-of-the-art NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada to decode the stream and send live 8K images to an 8K display.

Eliminate the need for traditional computing platforms: RED Connect will run in conjunction with an SNS/EVO storage server that will transcode R3D files to proxy codecs for direct access by any non-linear editing platform to the transcoded media. This eliminates the need for traditional computing platforms, creating an instant media networking environment and a one-of-a-kind workflow that is a revolution for incredibly efficient on-set workflows.

Magicbox (Booth #C8045)

An interactive experience inside the world’s first mobile virtual production Superstudio™ with RED, Adobe, Pixera, SISU Cinema Robotics, DrivingPlates.com and Magicbox: Inside this unique, mobile LED volume, visitors will experience either a car process or a train process setup. Footage will be captured on RED KOMODO cameras mounted on SISU camera robots, then sent directly from camera to cloud using Adobe’s integrated software. Within moments, attendees will receive a message with a link to download an edited, shareable mini-movie of their experience.

Microsoft (Booth#W1529)

RED Connect and RED Connect Module Showcase: RED will highlight its innovative RED Connect and RED Connect Module in conjunction with Meta’s Open Video Pipeline (OVP) and Microsoft to enable the creation of an end-to-end live 8K60P streaming system for Meta Quest users and provide live streaming content producers unparalleled image quality and ease of use. OVP, a free and open-source reference, eliminates the need to use third-party cloud video infrastructure platforms for processing and packaging that degrade the quality and provides a full end-to-end signal flow design for 8k60+ live video streaming. With Microsoft, OVP can leverage the scalability, security, and reliability of the cloud to deliver high-quality video streams to end-users.

RED Connect demos and more

RED’s V-RAPTOR, V-RAPTOR XL, KOMODO and the recently released RED V-RAPTOR S35 camera systems will also be featured at various partner booths including B&H, ProTech (#C5350) and Videndum (#C5817), so stay in touch with RED social channels for more information on exactly where you can check out a demo of RED Connect and other RED products at the 2023 NAB show.

Launched last month, the new V-RAPTOR 8K S35 and V-RAPTOR XL 8K S35 features RED’s powerful, new S35 sensor with the same fast cinema-quality sensor scan time as its 8K VV counterpart. Twice as fast as previous generations, it maintains incredible dynamic range with 16.5+ stops and coverage for Super 35mm lenses. The V-RAPTOR XL 8K S35 also includes RED’s new integrated electronic ND system.

For more information on RED Connect, the RED Connect Module, V-RAPTOR or V-RAPTOR XL, visit RED.com or RED.com/RED-Connect or contact [email protected].