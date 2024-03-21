The integration of PTZ cameras and sliders is a game-changer for broadcast and videography professionals. Discover the Slidekamera by MRMC at NAB 2024 and discover the other new products from the company.

MRMC returns to NAB with the MRMC Unreal Ride 2024, a dynamic motorbike ride that takes you on a trip… without leaving the set. It delivers an immersive experience that integrates cutting-edge virtual production with advanced camera robotics. Featuring MRMC’s Bolt X and Cinebot Mini, the exhibit allows participants to star in their own dynamic movie, capturing thrilling scenes with unparalleled precision while the integration of the Cinebot Mini, moving alongside the vehicle for close-up interactions, offers a new dimension to storytelling. In addition, MRMC will offer an exclusive preview of a new robotic solution, which is coming to market later in 2024. More news about this announcement closer to the show.

Participants will also have the opportunity to personalise their experience through a selection of different photo-real backgrounds powered by partner Vu’s Vuone technology. This approach not only showcases MRMC’s technological integration capabilities but also offers guests a lasting memory of their Unreal Ride, accessible through a video via MRMC’s proprietary Showbolt software.

PTZ cameras and sliders: a game-changer for broadcast

The MRMC Unreal Ride 2024, located in the Central Hall Lobby L2, is one of the technologies showcasing MRMC’s latest robotic camera technologies and virtual production workflows. For this edition of the show, hosted in Las Vegas between April 13-17, MRMC has a major presence at two booths to demonstrate its innovative film and broadcast robotics.

At its Broadcast Booth (C4925), MRMC will exhibit several innovative solutions, including what is announced under a long title: ”The Slidekamera by MRMC & PTZ Enablement – Revolutionising Broadcast and Videography”. According to the company, “the integration of PTZ cameras and sliders is a game-changer for broadcast and videography professionals, empowering content creators to boost their storytelling and visual appeal, offering a unique and professional edge to their productions. As technology continues to advance, embracing innovative tools like PTZ cameras and sliders becomes essential for those seeking to stay at the forefront of the industry and deliver high-quality content to their audiences.”

The Slidekamera by MRMC product range, acquired in 2022, expands MRMC’s robotics offering and enhances the company’s PTZ enablement solutions with a range of motion robotics that allow more creative shots to be achieved with these simple robotic cameras. The range of Slidekamera & PTZ enablement solutions will include the RLS-1 (Rail Lift System), Atlas Slider with Bullhead Studio and the recently released PTZ Mover Kit.

Studio Robotics with VR Integration

MRMC Broadcast will also show its solution for “Advanced Studio Robotics with VR Integration – Redefining Remote Collaboration” with a demonstration of its seamless integration of robotics into the virtual production workflow. It will highlight how its robotic solutions merge with virtual graphics systems to provide capabilities including mapping positional data and synchronizing camera angles. The studio-focused robotic technologies will include the Studiobot XL and AJS-2 (Advanced-Jib System).

Also available on MRMC’s Broadcast booth will be its groundbreaking Virtual Teleportation workflow technology, which enables unprecedented camera motion synchronization. The system uses 2 AFC 180+ robotic heads mounted on 2 LLS-1 (Light Lift System) in different locations programmed to move in unison. It enables a smooth transition from single-person to dynamic multi-person shots. This allows studios to effortlessly pan between separate locations, combine remote and local feeds, and create the illusion subjects are sharing the same physical space while compensating for transmission delays.

“We are very much looking forward to demonstrating our latest technological innovations, and this year, we’re bringing an even more immersive and interactive experience to attendees,” said Assaff Rawner, CEO at MRMC. “By sharing how our innovative solutions are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in broadcast and cinematography, our focus remains on empowering creators with the tools they need to realise their most ambitious visions.”