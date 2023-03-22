Companies are preparing for NAB and Vū has just announced some of its plans as the company returns to NAB to unveil new virtual production technologies, partnerships and strategies for 2023.

Powered by MRMC and Vū, the Unreal Ride is a ground-breaking virtual production that takes visitors through a virtual environment that is indistinguishable from reality. The experience returns for NAB 2023.

One of the highlights of Vū’s presence at NAB 2022 was the “Unreal Ride”, a joint demonstration of the technologies from Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) and Vū used to elevate video production capabilities to unprecedented levels. The interactive immersive virtual production experience allowed participants to capture a video of themselves moving through a gallery of virtual environments as if it were the real thing – all completed in 15 seconds without leaving the show floor!

The next-gen “Unreal Ride” returns for NAB 2023, and it’0s even better and bolder than before. In fact, Vū is once again teaming up with the team at Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) to unveil a new, next-level virtual thrill ride experience with the debut of the “Unreal Ride – A Trip Through Time.” In the lobby of the Central Hall in booth #L2, NAB attendees will experience an even more thrilling, immersive futuristic motorcycle ride through wildly-created virtual worlds. Created in Unreal Engine, this experience uses Vū’s LED wall technologies for visual display and a BOLT X Robot from MRMC for precise motion control.

Vū’s return to NAB is not just about a motorcycle ride, though, no matter how exciting it may be. The company announced it is leveraging a number of significant presences on the show floor, spanning multiple halls in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) to create high-value, educational and inspirational virtual production experiences for attendees.

Panel discussions and Virtual Production in Education

Through a series of demonstrations, moderated presentations, panel discussions and new virtual production technology announcements, Vū is creating an environment on the NAB show floor designed to advance the broad adoption of virtual production workflows and techniques, as well as to share best practices that encourage education, community building and growth throughout the virtual production industry. Here is a description of the things the company has planned for NAB 2023:

Vū’s Main Booth: Virtual Production Central (Booth #C8320)

Vū and Unilumin are teaming up to create ‘Virtual Production Central,’ the hub for all things virtual production at the show. With the massive interest for virtual production education, Vū is providing a venue specifically for talks, panels and product demonstrations to create a significant value-add to NAB attendees and the brands and innovators who are powering the virtual production revolution.

In collaboration with Unilumin, Vū is assembling a multi-day agenda of panel discussions moderated by industry leaders and influencers, and several virtual production-related tech demos and announcements from Vū and its various partners. The entire program of speakers and presentations will be announced prior to the open of NAB 2023 in early April.

Commitment to Education: Vū and the BEA

Vū and Unilumin are also teaming up to deliver “Virtual Production for Higher Ed” presentations at the Broadcast Education Association Convention (BEA) held in conjunction with NAB 2023 on April 16th – 17th, 2023 on the third floor of the new West Hall at the LVCC.

For the Conference, Vū and Unilumin have created a mobile virtual production studio in its booth #B306, and will demonstrate for educators the power of virtual production – from developing advanced virtual production curriculums for students, to leveraging virtual production as part of university administrators’ strategy to leverage innovative, immersive video content for student-athletes, and as a recruiting tool to attract prospective athletes, film and liberal arts students. UNLV, a member of the Vū Network, will be partnering with Vū by providing students and faculty to assist in the operation of the virtual production demonstrations.

In the coming weeks leading up to NAB 2023, Vū will formally announce more details about its strategic partnerships, as well as provide a full program and schedule for its Virtual Production Central presence during the show. For more information on Vū and its presence at NAB 2023, please visit vu.network/nab.